How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Brede Scout Group: would like to offer their thanks to Adam for arranging the free kitchen units and worktop from Howdens

Many Thanks: to Alan Reynolds, Bruni Lovett, Sue Langley and David Oliver for helping me clear up litter in the Parish. We collected between 9 and 10 black sacks worth of rubbish, some picked up at the end of driveways, despite my plea asking everyone in the Parish to look in their own gardens and driveways. If everyone did this it would really help. Due to only a few of us the A28 and B2089 Udimore Road and Broadlands could not be tackled. However, Pottery Lane and from Chitcombe High woods to Goatham Lane were. I am going to ask Rother District Council to clear up the A28 Do you know we have been likened to a 3rd World Country. I was talking to someone the other day who like me cannot remember so much discarded rubbish in the past. So, what has gone wrong? I think it is a question that needs to be answered.

Very Sad News: Iris Curtis has sadly passed away. Iris and her husband Gil built their home in Chitcombe Road and lived there for many years and it is where they raised their children. Gil sadly passed away some years ago and in time Iris went into Roselands. Her funeral is on Wednesday 4 April in St George’s Church Brede. Iris’s family and friends will miss her very much. Our thoughts are with the family and I would ask that you add them to your prayers.

Good Friday 30 March: Brede Farmers Market is open 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. The watch continues at St George’s from 9am then at 10am the Stations of the Cross. 2pm Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion.

Holy Saturday 31 March: The Easter Vigil 8pm The Service of Light, Renewel of Baptismal Promises and sung Eucharist. You are reminded that the Church of England requires all confirmed members to make their communion at Eastertide, unless prevented by illness or any other serious cause. Father Martin or one of the other Lay Minister of the Sacrament will be pleased to bring the Sacrament to those who are housebound. If you would like to receive the Sacrament at home please contact Father Martin 01424 883408

I wish all Readers a very Happy Easter.

Easter Sunday 1 April: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church Easter Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

The Methodist Easter Church service is at 10.30am with the Reverend Robin Roberts leading the service. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Bank Holiday Monday 2 April: BREDE STEAM ENGINE SOCIETY’s today from 10am-4pm. Free admission, parking and guided tours. Light refreshments and delicious home made cakes”. www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 3 April: Pilates at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Wednesday 4 April: Pilates is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Mother’s Union are having a Bring and Buy afternoon tea, Rye Mu have been invited to join them, they also welcome anyone else who would like to come too. They begin at 2.30pm in Brede Church Room.

The Exercise Class is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 5 April: Pilates at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall, followed at 8pm by the Keep Fit Exercise Class.

Friday 6 April: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Saturday 7 April: Brede Parish Assembly is at 2pm in Brede Village Hall and all Brede Parish residents are welcome.

There will be a chance to speak with the Parish Councillors on things that bother you. There will also be guest speakers and light refreshments.

Please go and support your Parish Councillors who work tirelessly on you behalf to improve the Parish you live in.

Future Events and Bookings

Saturday 14 April: Battle over Udimore’ a talk by Andy Saunders. It will be held in Udimore Community Hall at 3pm admission is £3.00 and will include tea and cakes. Tickets are available from Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Liz Dean 01424 882206 It is in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore.

Wednesday 18 April: Rye & District Dementia Action Alliance A.G.M 6-8pm at ARRCC, Rye Creative Centre, Rye TN31 7LS Information stands, Speakers & Refreshments. For more information or to register your attendance, please ring: 07737350896 or email: rddaa@outlook.com

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.