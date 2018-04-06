How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

I hope: you all enjoyed the Easter break despite the weather. As I write this the sky is a dark background and the sun is shining on the trees, it looks so pretty.

Many Thanks: to everyone who helped picking up litter on other days because they could not come on our Parish Clean up. I have heard since then about those who helped, because like me they think litter around our Parish and indeed the County is a disgrace. It is so disappointing though, when the day after a clean up litter reappears overnight. To those who drop it. TAKE IT HOME AND PUT IT IN YOUR OWN BLACK BIN Please. Keep a bag in your car for the litter; it is as easy as that. We are so fortunate to have two Council refuse depots so near, one at Mountfield on the way to Battle on the A2100 and the other is on the A27 In Bullverhythe on the way to Bexhill. There is no excuse what so ever to dump it on the road side, in gateways or lay-bys. If you see a council bin drop litter or anyone else for that matter, please email or phone Rother District Council and give them the details ASAP.

Friday 6 April: Brede Farmers Market with its myriad of stalls is in Brede Village Hall is open between 10am – 12noon. Later it will be followed by Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Saturday 7 April: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

“BREDE STEAM ENGINE SOCIETY open today 10am - 4pm. Free admission, parking and guided tours. Light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes. Why not learn about ‘The Story of the Water Cycle’ and come and admire the size and engineering of our large engines which were Responsible in days gone by for pumping water from Brede Waterworks to some of your homes. The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes. We look forward to welcoming all the family to enjoy British Engineering at its best. Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from our website.

Brede Parish Council Assembly in Brede Village Hall at 2pm. There will be guest speakers and the Parish Councilors would appreciate your support. I am sure there are many questions you all would like answered, today you will be given the opportunity to air your views

Sunday 8 April: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church Easter Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Easter Church service is at 10.30am with the Mrs Dawn Novis leading the service. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 9 April: Pilates is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 10 April: Pilates at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be at 7.15pm in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Wednesday 11 April: Pilates is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Women’s Institute’s 91st Birthday Meeting at 2pm in Brede Village Hall. Ray Sparks will be speaking on the History of Magic. Visitors are always welcome.

The East Sussex Library Bus will make its penultimate visit today. It will call first at Reedswoood Road from 1pm until 1.35pm The blue bus will then travel down the hill to Brede Village Hall car park where it will stay from 1.45pm to 2.15pm

The Exercise Class is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 12 April: Pilates at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall, followed at 8pm by the Keep Fit Exercise Class.

Design with Flowers is at 2pm in Brede Church Room in Waterworks Lane. This month the subject is an arrangement in a pin holder. Visitors are always welcome to join us.

Friday 13 April: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Saturday 14 April: ‘Battle over Udimore’ a talk by Andy Saunders. It will be held in Udimore Community Hall at 3pm admission is £3.00 and will include tea and cakes. Tickets are available from Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Liz Dean 01424 882206 It is in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore.

Future Events and Bookings

Wednesday 18 April: RYE & DISTRICT DEMENTIA ACTION ALLIANCE A.G.M 6-8pm at ARRCC, Rye Creative Centre, Rye TN31 7LS Information stands, Speakers & Refreshments. For more information or to register your attendance, please ring: 07737350896 or email: rddaa@outlook.com

