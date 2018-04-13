How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

The East Sussex Mobile Service: will close on May 5th. After this there is a number of ways to use the East Sussex Library Service and information Service. There are 17 Libraries over East Sussex, for us one in Rye, Battle and Hastings. The eLibrary (www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries).The Home Library Service (for those who are housebound, disabled, frail or are caring for someone who cannot be left alone. To enquire about any services please ask a member of staff. Alternately you can visit www.eastsussex.gov.ok/libraries or call 03456080196 Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm

Friday 13 April: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon.

WEA Gardening is back as it is a term time activity only at 11am in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jackie White if you are interested her number is 01424 815292

Brede Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall, More players are needed.

Saturday 14 April: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

‘Battle over Udimore’ a talk by Andy Saunders. It will be held in Udimore Community Hall at 3pm admission is £3.00 and will include tea and cakes. Tickets are available from Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Liz Dean 01424 882206 It is in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore.

Sunday 15 April: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church Easter Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Easter Church service is at 10.30am with the Mrs Gillian Lambourne is leading the service. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 16 April: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Halland she can be contacted on 07858 518504 if you wish to join.

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 17 April: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be at 7.15pm in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Wednesday 18 April: Pilates is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Friendly Circle meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall and their speaker is Kristin Watt-Bonner her subject is ‘Gorge on Gorgeous’ visitors welcome.

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 19 April: Pilates with Susanat 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall, followed at 2pm by the Rye & District National Trust meeting, this afternoon the speaker will be Geoff Doel, his subject is ; ‘Jane Austen and the Regency Period’this will be followed by the Keep Fit Exercise Class at 8pm. Another busy day if you are interested.

Friday 20 April: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm

Future Events and Bookings

Wednesday 18 April Rye & District Dementia Action Alliance A.G.M 6-8pm at Tillingham Green Community Centre, RYE TN31 Information stands, Speakers & Refreshments. For more information or to register your attendance, please ring: 07737350896 or email: rddaa@outlook.com

Sunday 22 April: A sung Family Eucharist at 9.30am will be held at St George’s Brede followed by The PCC AGM at 11am a bring and share lunch to celebrate St George’s day will be held in the Church Room about 12 noon. Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.