How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Sad News: Mr Lewis Morfey has passed away, Please think of his family and friends and add them to your prayers.

It is so delightful at the moment: the banks have many Primroses, Wood Anemones, Milk Maids and now some Blue Bells have appeared. It all looks very pretty with the blossom on the trees and shrubs too.

Friday 20 April: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Make a visit and have a good chance to pick up your grocery locally and enjoy some other local produce too.

The WEA Gardening is back as it is a term time activity only at 11am in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jackie White if you are interested her number is 01424 815292

Brede Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall, More players are needed.

Saturday 21 April: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 22 April: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church the Eucharist starts at 9.30am followed by The PCC AGM at 11am a bring and share lunch to celebrate St George’s day will be held in the Church Room about 12 noon Please let them know if you are going to attend and what food you are bringing. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Easter Church service is at 10.30am with the Reverend Tricia Williams leading the service. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 23 April: St George’s Day.Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504 if you wish to join.

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 24 April: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall. Brede Luncheon Club meet at 12 noon ready for their lunch at 12.30pm Brede Village Hall. If you wish to join the club please contact Frances Parnham 01424 882007. I would like to say a big thank you to all the members who kindly bought raffle tickets on behalf of Brede Village Hall £10 was raised, every little helps.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Luciano Frige telephone 07818070807 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be at 7.15pm in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Wednesday 25 April: Pilates is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. Followed by the Brede Crafters at 2pm and the Exercise Trampolines Class at 6.30pm It will be busy in the Hall today.

Thursday 26 April: Pilates with Susanat 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in this will be followed by the Keep Fit Exercise Class at 8pm.

Friday 27 April: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Future Events and Bookings

Open Gardens in The Parish and beyond: Sunday 6 May 2 Bellhurst Cottages Chitcombe Road has a varied garden set out in ‘rooms’ It has two ponds, 3 greenhouses and much more. There will be a plant stall and a raffle, it is open from 2.30pm – 5pm. Cream teas will be available. The Entrance is located alongside the red brick wall by the driveway of No 3 Bellhurst Cottages,It will be signposted. Entry is £1 and free to children, but, please keep an eye on them because of the ponds. Any money raised will be split between St George’s Church and Brede Scout Group.

Saturday 2 June: No 4 Waterworks Cottages, the Steam Giants in Brede, Woodlands and Sculdown in Chitcombe Road (the latter will have homemade cakes and teas supplied by St George’s Church) all are opening as a group for the National Scheme. The refreshments are in aid of St George’s Church.

Sunday 10 June: Beauchamps in Dumb Womens Lane is opening on behalf of the National Garden’s Scheme and will offer homemade teas. The Refreshments are in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore.

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.