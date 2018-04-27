What Cleanliness!: We have just returned from the Dordogne area of France, it was of course beautiful, but this was enhanced by not having a scrap of rubbish. We travelled from Toulouse Airport and going along the motorway it was such a pleasure not to have the senses jarred by that yet again bit of litter. In the Medieval City of Carcassonne hundreds of visitors poured into the walled area, but by the time the evening meals were being eaten and the day visitors had gone the area was spotless once more. The little vans came around early morning and evening to empty the bins, they also could have done a lunch pick up but we were not around then to know.I fervently wish that it could be like that in our beautiful Country. Please can I ask readers of this column to contact either Rother District Council if you see fly tipping, East Sussex County Council Highways department if you see litter on trunk routes or Highways England. I have done this recently and have been assured that the A27 between Eastbourne and Newhaven will be cleared of litter. If we all call the above when we see litter maybe we will eventually make a difference. If teachers are reading this please along with parents reiterate to students to take their litter home or bin it.

Friday 27 April: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Local produce will be for sale and Brede Friendly Circle Ladies will be there offering refreshments. All the money from the refreshments goes to local charities.

WEA Gardening is at 11am in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jackie White if you are interested her number is 01424 815292

Brede Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall, More players are needed.

Saturday 28 April: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 29 April: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am followed by the Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

The Methodist Church service has a local arrangement Leader this morning at 10.30am The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 1 May: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 2 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be at 7.15pm in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Wednesday 3 May: Pilates is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

The East Sussex Mobile Service is visiting for last time today. It will call in at Reedswood Road at 1pm until 1.35pm the van will then head for Brede Village hall Car park where it will stay from 1.45 – 2.15pm. The service will close on May 5th. After this there is a number of ways to use the East Sussex Library Service and information Service. There are 17 Libraries over East Sussex, for us one in Rye, Battle and Hastings. The eLibrary (www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries).The Home Library Service (for those who are housebound, disabled, frail or are caring for someone who cannot be left alone. To enquire about any services please ask a member of staff. Alternately you can visit www.eastsussex.gov.ok/libraries or call 03456080196 Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm

Brede Mother’s Union are having a tour of Romney Marsh Churches.

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 4 May: Pilates with Susanat 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall followed this evening by the Keep Fit Exercise Class at 8pm.

Friday 5 May: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm

Open Gardens in The Parish and beyond:

Sunday 6 May 2 Bellhurst Cottages Chitcombe Road has a varied garden set out in ‘rooms’ It has two ponds, 3 greenhouses and much more. There will be a plant stall and a raffle, it is open from 2.30pm – 5pm. Cream teas will be available. The Entrance is located alongside the red brick wall by the driveway of No 3 Bellhurst Cottages. It will be signposted. Entry is £1 and free to children, but, please keep an eye on them because of the ponds. Any money raised will be split between St George’s Church and Brede Scout Group. Parking along Chitcombe Road is okay but please do not offend the neighbours by parking directly across their driveways

Saturday 2 June No 4 Waterworks Cottages, the Steam Giants in Brede, Woodlands and Sculdown in Chitcombe Road (the latter will have homemade cakes and teas supplied by St George’s Church)

All are opening as a group for the National Scheme. The refreshments are in aid of St George’s Church.

Sunday 10 June Beauchamps in Dumb Womens Lane is opening on behalf of the National Garden’s Scheme and will offer homemade teas. The Refreshments are in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore

Sunday 20 May: Brede’s Community Celebration Picnic in the Recreation Ground at 3pm to commemorate The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry Windsor to Miss Meghan Markle. Bring your own Picnic and drinks to share with your family and friends, blankets or table and chairs, gazebo’s and enjoy the music and the atmosphere.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.