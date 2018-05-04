How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Thank You: I say this on behalf of Brede Parish Council to all of you who quietly take a bag out with you and pick up the litter. It has made such a difference. Our Parish looks really lovely.

Children at Risk: Did you know... 90% of children aged 5-15 are online, 15% of 3-4 year olds have their own tablet. 40% of 5-15 year olds have their own tablet. 23% of 8-11 year olds have a social networking profile. 76% of 12-15 year olds have a social networking profile. (Ofcom (2015), Children and Parents: Media Use and Attitudes)

Triple P are running a FREE E-Safety session at Battle Library - The session addresses risky behaviours and provides parents/carers with the information and strategies to ensure their child/ren stay safe online. The session lasts two hours and parents/carers are provided with a booklet and handouts to take away with them.

‘Keeping your child safe online’ session Battle Library, 7 Market Square, TN33 0XB Monday 14th May 10 Am - 12 noon

Places are limited so parents/carers would need to book their space by contacting us on 01424 725800 or via email triplepteam@eastsussex.gov.uk< mailto:triplepteam@eastsussex.gov.uk

Sad News, please pray for the family and friends of David Richards who has passed away, A family service at the Crematorium then at 11am in St Georges Church on Friday 4th May The family have resided in the Village for many, many years and I know he will be sorely missed by family, friends and neighbours.

Friday 4 May: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. There you will find an amazing amount of stalls selling local crafts and local produce. Brede Friendly Circle Ladies will be there offering refreshments. All the money from the refreshments goes to local charities.

WEA Gardening is at 11am in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jackie White if you are interested her number is 01424 815292

Brede Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall, More players are needed.

Saturday 5 May: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Brede Steam Engine Society will be open from 10.00 - 4.00 and welcome the annual visit from The Sussex and Kent Weald Stationary Engine Group who will be displaying their static engines. We are also expecting a gathering of tractors which will be on display in the adjacent field. Free parking and guided tours are available. The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes. We look forward to welcoming all the family to Brede Steam Giants and enjoy British Engineering at its best.

Sunday 6 May: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am followed by the Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

The Methodist Church service will be led by Mr James Clephane-Cameron this morning at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 If it’s not raining.

OPEN GARDEN at 2 Bellhurst Cottages Chitcombe Road it has a varied garden with some uneven paths and is set out in ‘rooms’ It has two ponds, 3 greenhouses and much more. There will be a book, plant stall and a raffle, it is open from 2.30pm – 5pm. Cream teas will be available throughout the afternoon. The Entrance is located alongside the red brick wall by the driveway of No 3 Bellhurst Cottages and through a wrought iron gate. It will be signposted. Entry is £1 and free to children, but, please keep an eye on them because of the ponds. Any money raised will be split between St George’s Church and Brede Scout Group. Parking along Chitcombe Road is okay but please do not offend the neighbours by parking directly across their driveways. As you are probably aware St George’s Church Brede is very old, built around the 10th century, therefore it needs renovating all the time. This time it is the window casements. Brede Scouts are having a new store room built at the side of the existing hut. The double garages have been taken down and it will replace them and the old sheds at the rear with a new store that will also have a section at the back that will be a large room that could be divided or remain one space. This area will also house the BSARS (Brede Steam Amateur Radio Club) equipment. It is going to cost in the region of £20.000 as I am their Honorary President and my husband their past Chairman we thought we would like to support them. Every little helps as they say. Please come and support our efforts.

Bank Holiday Monday 7 Brede Steam Giants are Open at the usual times of 10.00 - 4.00. Free parking and guided tours. Delicious home made cakes. Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from our website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.”

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 8 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be at 7.15pm in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Wednesday 9 May: Pilates is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Brede Women’s Institute are meeting today at 2pm in Brede Village Hall. Their speaker is Don Dray. The subject is ‘you have never had it so good 1945 – 1960’ I am sure it will be an interesting talk, visitors are always welcome.

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 10 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall followed this evening by the Keep Fit Exercise Class at 8pm.

Design with Flowers is this afternoon at 2pm in Brede Church Room. The class will be attempting to do a contemporary Arrangement. Rhiannon and Sue are happy to welcome visitors and we would encourage anyone who wishes to have ago at flower arranging to come and join us.

Friday 11 May: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by the Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Future Events and Bookings

Open Gardens in The Parish and beyond

Saturday 2 June: No 4 Waterworks Cottages, the Steam Giants in Brede, Woodlands and Sculdown in Chitcombe Road (the latter will have homemade cakes and teas supplied by St George’s Church) all are opening as a group for the National Scheme. The refreshments are in aid of St George’s Church.

Sunday 10 June: Beauchamps in Dumb Womens Laneis opening on behalf of the National Garden’s Scheme and will offer homemade teas. The Refreshments are in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore

Sunday 20 May: Brede’s Community Celebration Picnic in the Recreation Ground at 3pm to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry Windsor to Miss Meghan Markle. Bring your own Picnic and drinks to share with your family and friends, blankets or table and chairs, gazebo’s and enjoy the free Punch and Judy show, face painting, music and the atmosphere. Also please pray that it is a lovely warm sunny day.

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.