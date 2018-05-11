How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Thank You: from David and me, to everyone who visited our garden last Sunday. We were blessed with a very warm sunny afternoon and our visitors took advantage of it whilst they sat and ate cream teas after touring around the garden. I would also like to thank Jasmine and Alex who were the two Scouts who came to help and also Barbara and Simon who had come for Worthing to visit us and also gave us help. We will be able to give £86.50 to 1st Brede Scout Group and St George’s Church as we raised a magnificent £173 in two hours.

Children at Risk: Did you know... Ø 90% of children aged 5-15 are online, Ø 15% of 3-4 year olds have their own tablet. Ø 40% of 5-15 year olds have their own tablet. 23% of 8-11 year olds have a social networking profile. Ø 76% of 12-15 year olds have a social networking profile. *Ofcom (2015), Children and Parents: Media Use and Attitudes.

Triple P are running a FREE E-Safety session at Battle Library - The session addresses risky behaviors and provides parents/carers with the information and strategies to ensure their child/ren stay safe online. The session lasts two hours and parents/carers are provided with a booklet and handouts to take away with them. ‘Keeping your child safe online’ session Battle Library, 7 Market Square, TN33 0XB

Monday 14th May 10 AM - Noon. Places are limited so parents/carers would need to book their space by contacting us on 01424 725800 or via email triplepteam@eastsussex.gov.uk< mailto:triplepteam@eastsussex.gov.uk>

Friday 11 May: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. There you will find an amazing amount of stalls selling local crafts and local produce. Brede Friendly Circle Ladies will be there offering refreshments. All the money from the refreshments goes to local charities.

WEA Gardening is at 11am in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jackie White if you are interested her number is 01424 815292

Brede Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall, More players are needed.

Saturday 12 May: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

The Methodist Church in Broad Oak are having another work party in the churchyard from 10am. Jobs include levelling soil, spreading bark chippings, painting the fence around the pond, maybe some sowing and planting. We would welcome any volunteers, just turn up and stay for as long or short a time as able. Refreshments provided. This is to help create a pleasant space for the villagers to enjoy, not just for the school

Sunday 13 May: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am followed by the Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

The Methodist Church service will be led by Mr David Hanson this morning at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 If it’s not raining.

Monday 14 May: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut in Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 15 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates with Susan is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall

Yoga will be at 7.15pm in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Wednesday 16 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Brede Friendly Circle meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall. Their speaker is Julie McDonall. She has raised millions of pounds for Cancer services and she will be able to tell us more about what services have benefited. I am sure it will be an interesting talk, visitors are always welcome.

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 17 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am followed this afternoon at 2pm by Rye & District National Trust, their speaker is Sarah Page and she will be talking about ‘The Sussex Trug- Basket of the Weald’ Then this evening there is a Pilates Class at 6.30pm followed by a Village Hall Meeting in the small Hall at 7pm and keep Fit in the Main Hall at 8pm all in Brede Village Hall. A very busy day.

Friday 18 May: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Wea Gardening at Udimore Community Hall at 11am

The Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Future Events and Bookings

Sunday 20 May: Brede’s Community Celebration Picnic in the Recreation Ground at 3pm to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry Windsor to Miss Meghan Markle. Bring your own Picnic and drinks to share with your family and friends, blankets or table and chairs, gazebo’s and enjoy the free Punch and Judy show, face painting, Ricky Adelaide will be performing live during the afternoon and Rye School of Dance will be entertaining us too. Please tell your friends and neighbours as everyone in the Parish is invited and pray that it is a lovely warm sunny day.

Open Gardens in The Parish and beyond

Saturday 2 June No 4 Waterworks Cottages, the Steam Giants in Brede, Woodlands and Sculdown in Chitcombe Road (the latter will have homemade cakes and teas supplied by St George’s Church) all are opening as a group for the National Scheme. The refreshments are in aid of St George’s Church.

Sunday 10 June Beauchamps in Dumb Womens Laneis opening on behalf of the National Garden’s Scheme and will offer homemade teas. The Refreshments are in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore

Friday 1 June: A Grand Concert Presented by Gary Marriott and Duncan Reid organised by the Friends of St George’s Church Brede at 7.30pm it will be followed by a delightful finger buffet with a glass of wine. Tickets are £8.50 To book call Marion Firman on 01424 751165 or Pat Whately 01424 883069 It is always a popular event so book ASAP

St Michael’s Hospice Moonlight and Memories Walk: Celebrate life, love and friendship at a 10k coastal walk by the light of the full moon, from The White Rock Hotel Hastings, along the seafront to Galley Hill and back again. Write memories of your loved ones on a ribbon (provided by the Hospice) and tie it to the ‘memory wall’ at Hastings Pier as a dedication to them. Tickets £15 per person (includes a Moonlight and Memories Walk t-shirt and post-walk supper at The White Rock Hotel). Saturday 30th June from 8pm (walk begins at 9pm). For more information and to buy tickets. visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/moonlightandmemories

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.