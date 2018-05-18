How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Cats in Danger: I have been notified about horrific deaths to cats from an unknown creature that seems to be roaming around. So please keep an eye on your beloved pet. I am not in possession of any more information about this, if anyone know more than this, please contact me so I can pass it on.

Sad News. I find it hard to type this as I am so shocked, sorry and so sad that our friend Jean Pamela Dann from Brede passed away on Monday 30 April. She was a long standing member of Friendly Circle, Sedlescombe Flower Club and a WI member and she also had many other interests, her biggest being her very loved family. We will all miss her so much as will her family, grandchildren and husband. I would like to thank Judy Torrance of the Sedlescombe Village Voice for writing such a wonderful tribute for Jean, I am hoping you will have all read it last week. Our thoughts and prayers go to Jean’s family and friends. The funeral will take place on Monday 21 April at 11.30am in St John’s Church Sedlescombe Family Flowers only and please send any Donations to Cancer Research C/o F Jempson Funeral Care, 38 High Street Battle TN33 0EA

Our open garden: reached £203 thanks to a generous donation so we were able to give St George’s Church and Brede Scout Group a useful £101.50 each

Friday 18 May: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. The plants should be there today and maybe the French man, it makes for a lively morning and most enjoyable. If you have never been pop in and see for yourself.

WEA Gardening: is at 11am in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jackie White if you are interested her number is 01424 815292

Brede Short Mat Bowls: is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall, More players are needed.

Saturday 19 May: Royal Wedding. I am sure along with me you hope that Prince Harry and Meghan Have a long and healthy life together with much love and laughter.

Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet: for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 20 May: Brede’s Community Celebration Picnic in the Recreation Ground at 3pm to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry Windsor to Miss Meghan Markle. Bring your own Picnic and drinks to share with your family and friends, blankets or table and chairs, gazebo’s and enjoy the free Punch and Judy show, face painting, Ricky Adelaide will be performing live during the afternoon and Rye School of Dance will be entertaining us too. Please tell your friends and neighbours as everyone in the Parish is invited and pray that it is a lovely warm sunny day.

Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is Http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

The Methodist Church service will be led by the Reverend Neville Barnette this morning at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 If it’s not raining.

Monday 21 Pilates: with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. Available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 22 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Luncheon Club in Brede Village Hall at 12 noon. Please contact Christina Purkiss 07393 863187 if you wish to join this lively lunch club.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Wednesday 23 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 24 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall

The Keep Fit Class is in Brede Village Hall at 8pm.

Friday 25 May: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by the Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm. There will be a Public meeting in the Community Hall on the Recreation Ground regarding a new pavilion. Please go and support the group

Future Events and Bookings

26,27,28 May Peasmarsh Flower Festival

Saturday 26 May: Peasmarsh & District Ladies Choir’s ‘Summer Concert’ surrounded by the flowers at 7pm in St Peter & St Paul Parish Church , Peasmarsh. Free admission, bar- donations requested.

Thursday 31 May: Soup and Scrabble (including children’s board games in half term ) 12 noon a soup and bread lunch followed by a one hour game then tea and biscuits. No experience required. Tickets are £5.00 from Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122 all profits will go to the Brede and Udimore Overseas Group (providing support overseas for those in need.)

Open Gardens in The Parish and beyond

Saturday 2 June: No 4 Waterworks Cottages, the Steam Giants in Brede, Woodlands and Sculdown in Chitcombe Road (the latter will have homemade cakes and teas supplied by St George’s Church) all are opening as a group for the National Scheme. The refreshments are in aid of St George’s Church.

Sunday 10 June: Beauchamps in Dumb Womens Laneis opening from 2 – 5pm on behalf of the National Garden’s Scheme and will offer homemade teas. The Refreshments are in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore

Friday 1 June: A Grand Concert Presented by Gary Marriott and Duncan Reid organised by the Friends of St George’s Church Brede at 7.30pm it will be followed by a delightful finger buffet with a glass of wine. Tickets are £8.50 To book call Marion Firman on 01424 751165 or Pat Whately 01424 883069 It is always a popular event so book ASAP

St Michael’s Hospice Moonlight and Memories Walk: Celebrate life, love and friendship at a 10k coastal walk by the light of the full moon, from The White Rock Hotel Hastings, along the seafront to Galley Hill and back again. Write memories of your loved ones on a ribbon (provided by the Hospice) and tie it to the ‘memory wall’ at Hastings Pier as a dedication to them. Tickets £15 per person (includes a Moonlight and Memories Walk t-shirt and post-walk supper at The White Rock Hotel). Saturday 30th June from 8pm (walk begins at 9pm). For more information and to buy tickets. visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/moonlightandmemories

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.