How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Brede Parish Community Celebration Picnic: in the Park at the Recreation Ground to celebrate the Royal Wedding was a lovely sunny afternoon and over 200 people from the Parish, they enjoyed the marvelous sound of Ricky Adelaide Lost Direction, the four members of the group opened the proceedings at 3pm followed by the Rye Dance School pupils who put on a tremendously good show. Ray Sparkes had the children in fits of laughter with his balloon shapes and there were even more giggles when his Punch and Judy show began. His wife Jackie was busy face painting and doing wash of tattoos throughout the afternoon. Glasses were raised to toast Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The wonderful afternoon was rounded up by the band for a further hour. If you missed it for any reason it is a shame, as you missed a really good community event.

Brede Parish Council Newsletter: please can you send me anything you would like included in it before May 30th deadline. Thank you. If you have some spare time at the end of June to help deliver the Newsletters please contact Lesley Bannister ASAP on 01424 882800 your help would be greatly appreciated.

Friday 25 May: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon If you have never been pop in and see for yourself and be amazed at the local goodies to buy.

WEA Gardening: is at 11am in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jackie White if you are interested her number is 01424 815292

Brede Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall, More players are needed.

Public meeting is taking place tonight in the Community Hall on the Recreation Ground 7pm regarding a new Pavilion. Please go and support the group to see what is being proposed

Saturday 26 May: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am

‘Summer Concert’ performed by Peasmarsh & District Ladies Choir surrounded by the flowers at 7pm in St Peter & St Paul Parish Church , Peasmarsh. Free admission, bar- donations requested

Sunday 27 May: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is Http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

The Methodist Church service will be led by the Reverend Peggy Heim this morning at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 If it’s not raining.

Monday 28 May: Bank Holiday The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Brede Steam engines will be in action 10am -4pm in Waterworks Lane Brede.

Tuesday 29 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Brede Parish Council meeting in Brede Village Hall (small room) at 7.30pm all welcome

Wednesday 30 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 31 May: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Soup and Scrabble (including children’s board games in half term ) in Udimore Community Hall 12 noon a soup and bread lunch followed by a one hour game then tea and biscuits. No experience required. Tickets are £5.00 from Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122 all profits will go to the Brede and Udimore Overseas Group (providing support overseas for those in need.)

The Keep Fit Class is in Brede Village Hall at 8pm.

Friday 1 JUNE: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by the Brede Short Mat Bowls

Grand Concert: Presented by Gary Marriott and Duncan Reid organised by the Friends of St George’s Church Brede at 7.30pm it will be followed by a delightful finger buffet with a glass of wine. Tickets are £7.50 To book call Marion Firman on 01424 751165 or Pat Whately 01424 883069 It is always a popular event so book ASAP

Future Events and Bookings

26,27,28 May Peasmarsh Flower Festival

Saturday 2 June. - Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from the website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.” Open at the usual times of 10.00 - 4.00. Free parking and guided tours. Delicious homemade cakes will be on sale.

Open Gardens in The Parish and beyond

Saturday 2 June No 4 Waterworks Cottages, the Steam Giants in Brede, Woodlands and Sculdown in Chitcombe Road (the latter will have homemade cakes and teas supplied by St George’s Church) all are opening as a group for the National Scheme. The refreshments are in aid of St George’s Church.

Tuesday 5th June Holding Back the Years. A talk by Dr Elena Mucci, Consultant for the Care of the Elderly at the Conquest Hospital. Organised by the Northiam and Broad Oak Patient Participation Group at Northiam Village Hall at 6-30 for 7-00.

Plenty of car parking. Refreshments kindly provided by Northiam WI.

Everyone welcome.

Sunday 10 June Beauchamps in Dumb Womens Laneis opening from 2 – 5pm on behalf of the National Garden’s Scheme and will offer homemade teas. The Refreshments are in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.