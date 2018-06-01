How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Brede Cricket Club News: matches coming up V Lydd @ Lydd 3rd June - 2pm.

V Northiam @ Frewen 10th June. There is no game currently - 17th June.

V Winchelsea @ BCG 24th June currently there are no home games. More news in the July issue of the Parish Newsletter.

Friday 1 JUNE: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. We are so lucky to still have our own Farmer’s Market as many others over the country have closed down because of lack of patronage. It is therefore important that when we are able we pop along to the Village Hall and buy local.

This is followed by the Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm. At the same time there is

A Grand Concert Presented by Gary Marriott and Duncan Reid organised by the Friends of St George’s Church Brede at 7.30pm it will be followed by a delightful finger buffet with a glass of wine. Tickets are £7.50 To book call Marion Firman on 01424 751165 or Pat Whately 01424 883069 It is always a popular event so book ASAP

Saturday 2 June: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from the website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.” Open at the usual times of 10.00 - 4.00. Free parking and guided tours. Delicious home made cakes.

Open Gardens No 4 Waterworks Cottages, the Steam Giants in Brede, Woodlands and Sculdown in Chitcombe Road (the latter will have homemade cakes and teas supplied by St George’s Church) all are opening as a group for the National Scheme. The refreshments are in aid of St George’s Church.

Sunday 3 June: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is Http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

The Methodist Church service will be led by the Mrs Jennifer Winnington this morning at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 4 June: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 5 June: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Holding Back the Years. A talk by Dr Elena Mucci, Consultant for the Care of the Elderly, at the Conquest Hospital. Is being organised by the Northiam and Broad Oak Patient Participation Group at Northiam Village Hall at 6-30 for 7-00.

There is plenty of car parking. Refreshments kindly provided by Northiam WI.

Everyone welcome.

Wednesday 6 June: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Mother’s Union will be having a garden Party at Sheila’s home at 2.30pm. Please note the change of venue.

Thursday 7 June: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 8 JUNE: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by the Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Future Events and Bookings

Sunday 10 June: Beauchamps in Dumb Womens Laneis opening from 2 – 5pm on behalf of the National Garden’s Scheme and will offer homemade teas. The refreshments are in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore.

Sunday 24 June: Teddy Bear Fair At St George’s Church Brede from 2pm - .4.30pm. Teddy Bear Treasure Hunt. Bring and Buy, Toy Stall and much more. The Bell Tower will be open for anyone over 14 who wishes to try their hand at ringing the bells. Refreshments. will also be available. Have your teddy or furry animal put into a harness to fly down the zip wire and receive a badge and certificate, all for £1.00 Great fun for all the family.

