How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Friday 8 JUNE: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12. It was super last week as the plants stall was outside with a wonderful array, he probably will be back next week as he comes every other week. Charlie’s fruit and veg stall looked a picture of freshness. I happened to see many people that I needed to speak to and was pleased to save on many phone calls; it is a good social hub.

The Wea gardening course is in Udimore Community Hall at 11amby the Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Saturday 9 June: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 10 June: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is Http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

The Methodist Church service will be led by Mr Barry Turnwell this morning at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Beauchamps in Dumb Womens Laneis opening from 2 – 5pm on behalf of the National Garden’s Scheme and will offer homemade teas. The refreshments are in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore.

Brede Cricket Club will be playing against Northiam at Frewens at 2pm if you want to go and cheer them on.

Monday 11 June: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504 followed by Yoga at 11.15am

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. You may have seen the new structure going up, it is near completion and is a positive improvement to the old garage. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 12 June: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Pilates again in Udimore Community Hall at 6.45pm.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Wednesday 13 June: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede WI have their outing to Bewl Water.

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 14 June: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am. Pilates in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm, followed by Keep Fit at 8pm all in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 15 JUNE: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Followed by the Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Future Events and Bookings

Sunday 24 June: Teddy Bear Fair At St George’s Church Brede from 2pm - .4.30pm. Teddy Bear Treasure Hunt. Bring and Buy, Toy Stall and much more. The Bell Tower will be open for anyone over 14 who wishes to try their hand at ringing the bells. Refreshments. will also be available. Have your teddy or furry animal put into a harness to fly down the zip wire and receive a badge and certificate, all for £1.00 Great fun for all the family.

Saturday 30 June: The Friends Of St George’s invite you to a Garden Party in Dr John Crooks garden Hillside, Brede.10am – 12 noon. Homemade scones with strawberries and cream, cakes and a bric a brac table.

Brede PC Parish Newsletter: should be with you in the next few days after this date. If you have some spare time to deliver some in your road or on your estate please contact Lesley Banister 01424 882800 ASAP we really could do with your support. If by any chance you do not receive a copy by the 8 July please contact me as above or Lesley.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.