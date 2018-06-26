How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Sad News: I have such sad news to impart a kind and dear friend known to many in the Parish, Linda Brazell, passed away two weeks ago in hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with Henry, family and friends at this difficult time, please add them to your prayers. The cremation will be in July I do not know the date at this time.

Friday 22 JUNE: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. I am always amazed by the traders who make items to sell each week. Lindy with home made chocolate and facial and body products. Peter with his apple juice and the lady who sits there knitting are but a few who supply the Farmers Market with local goods. Do go and see for yourselves.

WEA is in Udimore Community Hall at 11.30am.

Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Saturday 23 June: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Calling all 100 years since women won the vote. ‘Let’s Celebrate’ Women’s March. 10am assemble in Warrior Square Gardens. 11am March to St Mary in the Castle. 12.30- 3.30pm in St Mary in the Castle, speakers films and massed choirs singing songs from the suffragettes movement. All events are free, All are welcome Refreshments will be provided.

Sunday 24 June: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is Http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

10.30 at Trinity Methodist Church – a special service to mark their Anniversary. They became Trinity in 2004, the joining together of the congregations of Beckley, Brede and Westfield chapels. The preacher today is the Reverent Robin Roberts and the service will include Holy Communion. Everyone is welcome to join them and there will be a bring and share lunch after the service The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350.

The Anniversary of the end of World War 1 falls on Remembrance Sunday this year. 1400 Bellringers died. Bell Ringers are uniting together to honour these wonderful men who died for their country by recruiting 1400 new bell ringers. This Sunday 24th June they are having an “Open Tower” at St George’s Brede from 2pm. go and watch demonstrations and also have a go and see if you would like to become part of St George’s team. It’s a free and very sociable hobby. If you can’t make Sunday Contact Julie for further info on our practice nights. bells@big-ideas.com

Teddy Bear Fair At St George’s Church Brede from 2pm - .4.30pm. Teddy Bear Treasure Hunt. Bring and Buy, Toy Stall and much more. The Bell Tower will be open for anyone over 14 who wish to try their hand at ringing the bells. Refreshments will also be available. Have your teddy or furry animal put into a harness to fly down the zip wire and receive a badge and certificate, all for £1.00 Great fun for all the family

Monday 25 June: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. You may have seen the new structure going up, it is near completion and is a positive improvement to the old garage. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 26 June: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Luncheon Club meet at 12 noon, in Brede Village Hall. Please contact Christina Purkiss 07393 863187 if you wish to join this lively lunch club.

An Introduction to Counselling Skills 1.00-2.45pm The Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle, TN33 0FL If you can please help us promote these sessions with your volunteers, colleagues, partners, service users, client etc we’d be most grateful. Anyone wanting to book onto any of these sessions needs to contact me please,

Emma Turner ROVTE Project Manager. Tel: 01424 423683 ext. 29 Fax: 01424 460446 To help FSN raise funds for our local children, young people and families go to www.fsncharity.com

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Brede Parish Council meet at 7.30pm in the small Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 27 June: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Crafters meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall then the Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm also in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 28 June: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall followed later at 6.30pm by Pilates, then Keep Fit at 8pm

Friday 29 JUNE: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. followed in the evening by the Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm. As you can see Brede Village Hall is very busy now. This is good news as it helps to pay for the Hall upkeep.

Future Events and Bookings

Saturday 30 June: The Friends of St George’s invite you to a Garden Party in Dr John Crooks garden Hillside, Brede.10am – 12 noon. Homemade scones with strawberries and cream, cakes and a bric a brac table

Brede PC Parish Newsletter should be with you in the next few days after this date. If you have some spare time to deliver some in your road or on your estate please contact Lesley Banister 01424 882800 ASAP we really could do with your support. If by any chance you do not receive a copy by the 8 July please contact me as above or Lesley.

Thursday 12 July: Brede Players are auditioning people for parts in their production Alice in Wonderland. If you are interested meet at 7pm in the Community Hall, Broad Oak TN31 6DF for more information contact bredeplaters@outlook,com

Friday 13th July: will be the official opening of Trinity Methodist Church’s renovated grounds, from 2pm. The children from Brede Primary School will join us at 2.30 for the ceremony. Free admission and refreshments, all very welcome. There will be Bug Hunting, Pond Dipping, Treasure Hunt, Ping Pong Challenge, Guess How Many, Mini Quiz for adults and children. They hope people from the village will go along and support the church members and the school children, The project was funded by a grant from the Tesco’s Bags for Life scheme. People do say community spirit is dying, so if you are free on this day and any other when things are happening please do support their efforts. Much effort has been put in to make an area lovely for everyone to sit in and for the school children to learn about nature behind the Methodist Church do take this opportunity to take a look for yourself at the alterations.

