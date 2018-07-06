How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Funeral details: I have heard that Linda Brazell will be cremated at Hastings on 9 July at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, any donations may be sent to in lieu of flowers to cancer research UK

Mobile Library Changes: As the mobile library no longer exists, the e Library provides a wide range of free online services, resources and the home library service is available for those who are disabled, frail or are caring for someone who cannot be left alone. The link to register is htpps://apps.eastsussex.gov.ukformseforms.aspxf=581&p=1 It can be arranged for your library books to be delivered to you at home at your time and convenience. There is a wide range of books, audio books and Cd’s on offer in standard or large print. The service is free. After the enquiry form is completed they will make contact by phone or email to assess your eligibility. They deliver the service through a team of Home Library Services Volunteers who will match you with someone and make them aware of your reading preferences and making them your link to the library.

Friday 6 July: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. We are so fortunate to have this on our doorstep, please support the stall holders.

WEA is in Udimore Community Hall at 11.30am.

Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Saturday 7 July: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Gracie’s Dance School Workshop is in Brede Village Hall at 3pm.

Brede Steam Giants are open at the usual times of 10.00 - 4.00. Free parking and guided tours. Delicious home made cakes.Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from our website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.”

Hastings Big Choir are singing in the Emmanuel Centre Battle this evening at 7pm.Tickets are £8.00 at the door or £6.00 bought in advance at bmc@btck.co.uk

Sunday 8 July: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am it is also FSW ‘take your Teddy to Church week’ they ask you to pray for families in need and the work that the Family Support Workers do. There is more in this month’s Church magazine. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is Http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish Magazine. The Trinity Methodist Church service will be taken by The Reverend Derek Brice at 10 .30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350.

Monday 9 July: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 10 July: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 11 July: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede WI meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall. This afternoon the speaker is Kevin Gordon and his subject is ‘Quirky Sussex’

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm also in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 12 July: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall followed later at 6.30pm by Pilates.

Brede Players are auditioning people for parts in their production Alice in Wonderland. If you are interested meet at 7pm in the Community Hall, Broad Oak TN31 6DF for more information contact bredeplaters@outlook,com

Keep Fit is at 8pm in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 13 July: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon.

I The official opening of Trinity Methodist Church’s renovated grounds, from 2pm. The children from Brede Primary School will join in at 2.30 for the ceremony. Free admission and refreshments, all very welcome. There will be Bug Hunting, Pond Dipping, Treasure Hunt, Ping Pong Challenge, Guess How Many, Mini Quiz for adults and children. People from the village are welcome to go along and support the Church members and the school children, The project was funded by a grant from the Tesco’s Bags for Life scheme. People do say community spirit is dying, so if you are free on this day or any other when things are happening please do support their efforts. Much effort has been put in to make an area lovely for everyone to sit in and for the school children to learn about nature behind the Methodist Church do take this opportunity to take a look for yourselves at the alterations.

Brede Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Hastings Big Choir are singing with Roger Wicock conducting, if you have missed the choir singing this is your last chance this Summer. They will be singing in St Thomas of Canterbury Church in Magdalen Road at 7pm Tickets are £10 on the door and include a glass of wine.

Future Events and Bookings

Friday 27 July: Monster Mania in Chichester Cathedral from 10am – 3pm a fun filled family day out. No need to book just drop in it costs £2.50 per child suitable for children between 3 and 12 years of age. There will also be a soft carpeted area for children under thee to play with soft toys. Meal offer: Childs meal £1.50 when and an accompanying adult buys a lunch item. For more details contact Luna on 01243 812986 or email luna.rissell@chichestercathedral.org.uk

Brede Church Flower Festival: help is required to set up stalls before the event, manning each of these stalls over the three days. Plants & Produce, cakes & preserves, Granny’s Attic, Books and helping with the Refreshment teams. If you are able to bake, make jam and chutneys, have spare books or plants and produce or have raffle prizes please let Sue Sturmey know, she can be contacted on 01424 882544or email susan.sturmey@btinternet.com

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.