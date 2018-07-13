How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or mail: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Are you all enjoying the glorious weather?: Summer is looking really promising this year. Maybe you are soaking up the sun, or sitting in the shade with a cool drink. Whatever you are doing I hope you are enjoying yourselves. We have been saving water by collecting the water that is cold before it becomes hot, as it is quite a run in our house. We also water the plants with the washing up water; it is amazing how far it goes. If you have any spare plants could you please look after them until the flower festival then bring them along on the Friday night or Saturday morning, David and I will pleased to receive them and any extra produce you may have. The cake stall over the three days will appreciate cakes and preserves as these will be combined this year. Save your read books for Gary’s book stall, he also sells CD’s if you have any of them floating around. Grannies Attic needs all sorts of good paraphernalia, also wanted on the Friday evening or before hand in the Church Room please. It is quite exciting, so many people have come forward to offer to flower arrange this year that every crook and cranny will be filled with themed designs. Help is still needed for car parking, and the Monday cake stall needs someone to run it as the person doing it has suddenly had to pull out. Cakes are provided for the stall we need someone to sell them. If you can help Sue will be very grateful to hear from you. Please contact her for any help you can offer on 01424 882544 ASAP Actually it is good helping on a stall as people you have not seen for a long time turn up and there is always time for a good chat and catch up. It is the largest event in the Parish and every penny raised goes towards the upkeep of the beautiful St George’s Parish Church. The Parish Church Magazine has all the information too.

Sad News I am so sorry to impart that Camilla Pascall passed away recently. Her family and friends will miss her so much, please add them all in your prayers.

Football’s coming home: well read all about it. With all the football on the television of late, is there anybody who would like to play but feel they’re too old? If that’s the case, don’t despair because walking football may be the answer for you. Aimed at the over 50s, it’s football but at a walking pace. Indeed running is penalised by a blue card and a two minute suspension. Rules are set by the Walking Football Association. Over the UK there around 500 clubs and many more over the world. Teams comprise between 6 and 9 players. Videos of matches can be found on Youtube and there are many websites explaining the rules. Dennis is looking to form a team over the Brede/Broad Oak/Udimore area. Have we enough folk interested in getting together to discuss the formation of a team? Do give Denis Langley a call on 882046 (answerphone if he’s out) or email him at nosferatu21@hotmail.co.uk.

Friday 13 July: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. We are so fortunate to have this on our doorstep, please support the stall holders. Unfortunately I have had other commitments the last few weeks so I have not been able to attend. Hopefully I will today. It will be the official opening of Trinity Methodist Church’s renovated grounds, from 2pm. The children from Brede Primary School will join in at 2.30 for the ceremony. Free admission and refreshments, all very welcome to this event.. There will be Bug Hunting, Pond Dipping, Treasure Hunt, Ping Pong Challenge, Guess How Many, Mini Quiz for adults and children. People from the village are welcome to go along and support the Church members and the school children, The project was funded by a grant from the Tesco’s Bags for Life scheme. People do say community spirit is dying, so if you are free on this day or any other when things are happening. Please do support their efforts. Much effort has been put in to make an area lovely for everyone to sit in and for the school children to learn about nature behind the Methodist Church do take this opportunity to take a look at the alterations for yourselves.

WEA is in Udimore Community Hall at 11.30am.

Brede Short Mat Bowls at 7.30pm.

Saturday 14 July: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 15 July: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am it is also FSW ‘take your Teddy to Church week’ they ask you to pray for families in need and the work that the Family Support Workers do. There is more in this month’s Church magazine. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is Http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish Magazine. The Trinity Methodist Church service will be taken by Mrs Dawn Novis at 10 .30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 42235

Monday 16 July: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504 The Rainbows have finished for the summer holidays ,they meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, and they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. You may have seen the new structure going up, it is near completion and is a positive improvement to the old garage. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 17 July: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 18 July: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Friendly Circle meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall. New members welcome to come and join this afternoon. Please note - The Friendly Circle outing to the Walled Garden in Hawkhurst is now Wednesday 1 August meeting there at 10am

The Exercise Trampolines Class is at 6.30pm also in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 19 July: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am followed later at 6.30pm by Pilates. The Village Hall committee meets at 7pm in the small Hall and Keep Fit is at 8pm all in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 20 July: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon.

Future Events and Bookings

Friday 27 July Monster Mania in Chichester Cathedral from 10am – 3pm a fun filled family day out. No need to book just drop in it costs £2.50 per child suitable for children between 3 and 12 years of age. There will also be a soft carpeted area for children under thee to play with soft toys. Meal offer: Childs meal £1.50 when and an accompanying adult buys a lunch item. For more details contact Luna on 01243 812986 or email luna.rissell@chichestercathedral.org.uk

Sunday 29 July: Broad Oak Fire Fighters Fȇte 1pm at the Recreation Ground. There will be a BBQ so no need to cook lunch.

Brede Church Flower Festival: as previously mentioned all sorts of help is required to set up stalls before the event, manning each of these stalls over the three days ( not necessarily doing all three or even all day by yourself) a couple of hours would be helpful. Plants & Produce, cakes & preserves, Granny’s Attic, Books and helping with the Refreshment teams. If you are able to bake, make jam and chutneys, have spare books or plants and produce or have raffle prizes please let Sue Sturmey know, she can be contacted on 01424 882544or email susan.sturmey@btinternet.com

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.