How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

A week has gone by: and what a difference in the weather, the much needed rain arrived and our plants must have drunk it thirstily as the ground is bone dry again in our front garden. It is interesting actually, in the column last week I encouraged drinking (not alcohol) to keep our bodies fit. The same thing happens to plants, I have parsley on the windowsill in the kitchen and when it does not have water it wilts. Immediately it is given water it springs back up. A bit like us really!

For a small Parish: the people in it could be very busy if they wanted to be. There is so much going on all year. You only have to look at next week and you will see what I mean. In September all the clubs will be back, if you are interested in joining a group, you will be made to feel most welcome by all of them and their contact details are in the July Parish Newsletter. Can I please ask all of you that put bits in the Newsletter to send it to me as soon as you can as I have already started compiling the November issue. The deadline is the 30th September but I would prefer it sooner so that I can fit it in as this Newsletter covers Autumn, Christmas, New Year up to March, so, if you are having a quiz or a dance, pantomime or whatever, please let me know so that it can be publicised

Walking Football: Dennis Langley email nosferotu21@hotmail.co.uk is hoping people who are interested will contact him as he would like to have two teams to play against each other. This sport has become popular all over the world. Dennis invites people over 50 male or female to have a go. There is more information in the local Church magazine if you are interested or call Dennis as above.

Friday 17 August: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon.A chance to catch up with friends as well as buy locally.

Saturday 18 August: Village Summer Clean 10am – 12 noon meet in Brede Village Hall at 10am. Hopefully it will not be so hot, there is quite a bit of rubbish to clear away. Please come and help, the more the merrier. Gloves and bags are provided. Please help for a couple of hours if you are able. Hopefully then the Parish will look lovely when all the visitors arrive next week for our three days of events.

Sunday 19 August: Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church double issue of the Parish Magazine that is out now for August and September.

The Trinity Methodist Church service will be taken by Mr Alan Hurrell today at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 20 August: Exercise Class 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Whist in Brede Village Hall at 7pm.

Tuesday 21 August: Brede Painting for Pleasure is today at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Wednesday 22 August: Yoga is in Brede Village Hall from 9.30am.

Thursday 23 August: Pilates are in Brede Village Hall at 6.30.

Friday 24 August: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. The Flower arrangers will be busy in St George’s today also the stalls will be setting up so if you have anything for Grannies Attic or books, CD’s Plants etc please take them to the tents by the Church Room. Saturday 24/25/26 August Brede Flower Festival & Brede Painting for Pleasure Groups Art Exhibition both Start today at 10am. The latter is in Brede Village Hall where there is good parking and there will be refreshments as well as a raffle with an opportunity to win original paintings. The hall is only fifteen minutes walk along Cackle Street or a two minute drive from the Church.

Brede 39th Flower Festival: make a visit to St George’s Church and see the visual effect of 50 arrangements and designs depicting ‘100 years ago …’ There will be trips up the tower and a chance to ring the Bells too. Around the Church Hall stalls will be selling books, a mirriad of things in Grannies Attic, cakes, jams and chutneys, plants and produce and every day over the three day weekend teas, coffees, cakes, dinners and afternoon teas will be served in the Church Room The Grand Raffle is outside the Church, it is open from 10 to 5pm each day and opens after the service Sunday. If you come on Bank Holiday Monday the Steam Giants are open too from 10am – 4pm. You could have a wonderful time and spend the whole day in the Parish.

Saturday 25 August: Lipstick & Beatnics brilliant accomplished musicians will be entertaining at 7.30pm in St George’s Church. Tickets are £10 to include Paella and a glass of prosecco. Available from The Red Lion or Father Martin Tel 01424 883408 email martin.harper48@icloud.com

Please let me know: in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.