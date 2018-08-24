How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

November Parish Newsletter: Can I please ask all of you that send your club reports and events happening in the Newsletter to send it to me as soon as you can as I have already started compiling the November issue. The deadline is the 30th September but I would prefer it sooner so that I can fit it in as this Newsletter covers Autumn, Christmas, New Year up to March; so, if you are having a quiz or a dance, pantomime or whatever, please let me know so that it can be publicised.

Gardener wanted: If you have green fingers, know your plants and have some spare time or if you are already a gardener with space please contact me as one of our parishioners need a gardener and I can put you in touch with each other.

Village Summer Clean: was disappointing as only two people other than me turned up. I would like to say to Alan and Linda thank you so much. Between us we collected 6 bags of dropped litter and half a bag of glass. The latter particularly annoyed me as it has been so hot and could have easily started a serious fire; this is fly tippers not villagers. I truly do not know what the answer is to put a stop completely to fly tipping and the careless dropping of litter. I think local authorities can have some of the blame laid at their door as they charge so much at the Council Tip Sites for commercial people. I cannot think that they gain much by this as I was back on the phone to Rother on Monday to collect rubbish in two of our lay-bys. I also thank those of you who take a bag out with you when walking or walking the dog, if people could pick up the litter at the end of their drives it all helps, and it keeps our beautiful Parish looking lovely.

Friday 24 August: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Many of us will be too busy to pop in today but if you have the time and inclination to pay a visit and shop until you drop you can reward yourself with a lovely cup of coffee and maybe a tasty cake..

The Flower arrangers will be busy in St George’s today also the stalls will be setting up so if you have anything for Grannies Attic or books, CD’s Plants etc please take them to the tents by the Church Room

Saturday 25/26/27 August: Brede Flower Festival & Brede Painting for Pleasure Groups Art Exhibition both Start today at 10am. The latter is in Brede Village Hall where there is good parking and there will be refreshments as well as a raffle with an opportunity to win original paintings. The hall is only fifteen minutes walk along Cackle Street or a two minute drive from the Church.

Brede 39th Flower Festival make a visit to St George’s Church and see the visual effect of 50 arrangements and designs depicting ‘100 years ago …’ There will be trips up the tower and a chance to ring the Bells too. Around the Church Hall stalls will be selling books, a mirriad of things in Grannies Attic, cakes, jams and chutneys, plants and produce and every day over the three day weekend teas, coffees, cakes, dinners and afternoon teas will be served in the Church Room The Grand Raffle is outside the Church, it is open from 10 to 5pm each day and opens after the service Sunday. Tonight at 7.30pm Lipstick & Beatnics brilliant accomplished musicians will be entertaining in St George’s Church. Tickets are £10 to include Paella and a glass of prosecco. Available from The Red Lion or Father Martin Tel 01424 883408 email martin.harper48@icloud.com

Sunday 27 August: Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church double issue of the Parish Magazine that is out now for August and September. The Flower Festival will open after the morning service about 11.45am morning coffee and cakes will be served in the Parish Room.

The Trinity Methodist Church service will be taken by the Reverent Peggy Heim today at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Bank Holiday Monday 27 August: Why not spend the day in Brede, your last chance to see the beautiful art work in the Village Hall and the array of fantastically depicted works of floral art in St Georg’s Brede. Today the BREDE STEAM ENGINE SOCIETYs will be open from 10am-4pm. See the massive steam pumps working. Free admission, free parking and guided tours. Light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes. www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.

Tuesday 28 August: Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Wednesday 29 August Yoga: is in Brede Village Hall from 9.30am followed by Brede Crafters at 2pm.

Thursday 30 August: Pilates are in Brede Village Hall at 6.30.

Friday 31 August: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.