Thank you: to everyone who supported Brede Flower Festival in whatever capacity. The visitors left wonderful comments in the ‘visitors book’ and also told some of the stall holders ‘amazing, breathtaking, so clever’ and how much they had enjoyed looking at the floral arrangements and depicted designs done by the very talented flower arrangers. Some of the ladies go to Design with flowers and some came from the Peasmarsh group, they all did amazingly well considering some have not been in Sue and my groups very long. Sue who put in many, many hours organizing this year’s event and I were so proud of all them. Some of the arrangers came from other local villages and we (Sue and I) were so grateful for their floral skills. The furthest designers came from Hythe and Sittingbourne (friends of Sue) aren’t we lucky to have so many people who wish to do a themed arrangement in the Beautiful Church of St George’s .I do hope you made time to visit. Amazingly on the Saturday we made over £3,000 Sunday was not so good mainly because of the awful weather. Some brave souls still visited though and maybe the Brede Art Exhibition did well too. If anyone stopped for coffee, lunch or afternoon tea, they will have been fed very well. An army of people cooked, served and washed up and cleared away and deserve a huge amount of praise for the delicious food available. The stallholders too played a huge part and as always Grannies Attic did extremely well and people were pleased with the bargains they took away, some were also lucky in the Grand Draw on Monday Afternoon. Monday was brighter and we had lots of visitors, I do not know the final amount raised as yet.

Date for your Diary: Sunday 11 November, Early evening the Bells will be rung around the Country and at Brede. Hopefully a new Beacon will be lit in Remembrance of the ending of the 1st World War, It is a work in progress and more things maybe happening that evening so keep the date free, as it is hoped many in the Parish would like to turn out and be part of the 100 years since the war ended. Watch this column and maybe I will have something in the November magazine if it reaches me in time.

Friday 31 August: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. The market traders are very good they turn up each week throughout the year except Christmas week, that’s dedication for you. Do visit if you are able, they will be pleased to see you and you will be able to see for yourselves the diversity of the stalls.

Saturday 1 September: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet at 10am in Brede Village Hall.

Sunday 2 September: Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church double issue Parish Magazine that is out now for August and September.

The Trinity Methodist Church service will be at 10 .30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 Monday 3 September Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am.

Exercise Class at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Whist is in Brede Village Hall at 7pm.

Tuesday 4 September: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am

Brede Painting for Pleasure is today at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Wednesday 5 September: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall from 9.30am.

Brede Mother’s Union meet today at 2.30pm in Brede Church Room. We are having a visit from the MU President Kathryn Anderson who is going to explain MULOA and stay for tea.

Thursday 6 September: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces gently after the summer break at 9.30am in Brede Village hall, Pilates will follow at 6.30pm.

Friday 7 September: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon Brede Short Mat Bowls are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall

Next week all the sections are back: If you wish you Child to join the scouting movement details follow. The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm in the small hall of Brede Village Hall. They welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.

Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Luciano Frige telephone 07818070807 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

