How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Events. This a gentle reminder for those of you who like to go to events to book the tickets, so many events are cancelled because people leave it to the last minute and the organizers think no one is interested. As found out later though people were interested, then disappointed because it was cancelled. Please see the end of the column for events coming up. If you are organizing an event and you would like me to put it in the column please contact me.

Friday 14 September: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Last week the French man was back selling his cheeses and pâté. The market had many stalls with jewelry, knitted garments and toys, Chocolate treats and body lotions and potions. Other traders had cakes, bread, apple juice, fruit and vegetables, Fish meat and dairy products a very good mix for you to be able to do your weekly or top up shop. It is also a good place to catch up with friends and many do just that. Why not join them.

Sunday 16 September: Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church double issue Parish Magazine that is out now for August and September.

The Trinity Methodist Church service will be taken by the Reverent Neville Barnett at 10 .30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 17 September: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. You may have seen the new structure going up, it is near completion and is a positive improvement to the old garage. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds, it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 18 September: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall. Brede Painting for pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga and fitness with Jody will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 07980 171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 19 September: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall from 9.30am.

Brede Crafters meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 20 September: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces gently after the summer break at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall, Pilates with Geraldine will follow at 6.30pm.

Friday 21 September: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon Brede Short Mat Bowls are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 22 September: There is to be ‘A Grand Jumble Sale in the Church Room 10am to 12 noon Entrance is 50p No more Jumble is needed thank you.

Future Events and Bookings.

Saturday 6 October: The Friends of St Mary’s Church Udimore are having ‘An Evening of Music’ featuring Duncan Reid playing St Mary’s Organ. Tickets are £10 includes a drink and canapés to reserve a ticket please contact either Sue Rowan 01424 882681 or Liz Turgoose 01424 882657

St Michaels Hospice News.

Sunday 7th October ‘Wag this Way’ Calling all dog lovers! Join St Michael’s Hospice for our very first sponsored 5k dog walk with your four legged friends. This family friendly event takes place at the stunning Rye Nature Reserve and as well as the walk, there will be refreshments, stalls to browse and lots of activities for you and your pooch to enjoy at the finish line. Sign up is just £10 per person with dogs entering for free. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/events to find out more and book your tickets.

Hospice Neighbours needed.St Michael’s Hospice’s Hospice Neighbours is a unique scheme offering practical and emotional support to people in their homes with a life limiting illness. “I became a Hospice Neighbours because, when my husband was dying of cancer I realised how important it was for him to have someone else to talk to. It’s sometimes difficult to tell your loved ones about your pain and fears as you don’t want to hurt them. Knowing I can give that comfort and help to someone in need has enriched my life.” said Hospice Neighbour. Why not join Christel and become a Hospice. Neighbour and help make a difference to your local community? Contact the team on 01424 456610 or email neighbours@stmichaelshospice.com to find out more. www.stmichaelshospice.com/our-services/hospice-neighbours

Saturday 20 October: The Friends of St George Brede present DR John Crook and his talk ‘Brede Christmas Entertainment 28 December 1899’ at 7 for 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Tickets are £7.50 including Cheese and wine after the fascinating talk. Contact either Marion Firman 01424 751165 or Pat Whately 01424 883065

Friday 9th November: ‘Black and White Ball’ Join St Michael’s Hospice for their inaugural charity ball at the prestigious Montgomerie Suite, Bannatyne Hotel, Hastings. Perfect for groups of friends, family and colleagues, the theme for this year’s ball is Black and White and they are looking forward to seeing everyone dressed in their most glamorous outfits! Tickets are £45 and include a welcome drink, three course meal, and live entertainment from Magician Michael Drinkwater and the local band, ‘The Do Theys.’ Each table at the event seats 10 people and there is no minimum or maximum ticket bookings required. This event is very kindly sponsored by Just Property. Book tickets at www.stmichaelshospice.com/charityball.

Wednesday 24, Thursday 25 and Friday 26 October: Charlie Cornfords will once again be coaching children age 5 – 14 in Broad Oak Recreation Ground. Sessions must be booked and cost £20 per day or £45 for all 3, there will be a discount for siblings. There will be Halloween Games with plenty of prizes. Call 07368 217458

Sunday 11 November: Early evening the Bells will be rung around the Country and at Brede. Hopefully a new Beacon will be lit in Remembrance of the ending of the 1st World War, It is a work in progress and more things maybe happening that evening so keep the date free, as it is hoped many in the Parish would like to turn out and be part of the 100 years since the war ended. Watch this column and maybe I will have something in the November magazine if it reaches me in time.

Please let me know: in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column