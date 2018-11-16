How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

The Parish of Brede Remembers: Many you will have seen the quotes Jay puts up at the end of his home at the bottom of Kingland Hill. Last Week he had ‘Remembering and honouring our hero’s’ . It is what we did on the day itself, St George’s Church was full and more chairs were needed for the service of Remembrance. The Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts presented their flags and later 25 of them laid jars with a lit candle inside to commemorate those who fell and there was a poppy and the name of one of the soldiers written on the outside (taken from the wall war memorial) to the wonderful WW1 trench built by Sophie and placed around it before the reading of all the names. After the moving service a sumptuous spread was provided for all, especially the Bell Ringers who had been busy already and had the BBC recording them. You might have seen Brede mentioned on the BBC South East News followed by a picture of some of our Bell Ringers in action they also could be heard live on the Radio. They rang at the beginning and end of the service; they had already rung at 8.30am. About 6.40pm people began assembling in Waterworks Lane under a clear and calm starlit sky just over 100 people heard the lone sound of The Last Post and Father Martin say a few Words including Battles Over—A Nation’s Tribute and Ringing for Peace. Then Watch Commander Chris Sands had us counting down from 10 then he lit our new Beacon. (provided by Ian Beaney) the flames shot up into the air and everyone clapped. Later we saw Fairlight light up and one in the opposite direction. Then our Church Bells peeled out as part of the National Ringing and after a while everyone started talking to each other; as the sounds died away they began to amble off. Many saying what a wonderful evening! Some who had been to earlier services too voiced ‘a wonderful tribute to our soldiers’. And it was. Grateful thanks to Mr Gordon Fryer for allowing the Beacon to stand on his land. Out on the green more crosses with poppies had appeared and all were lit up by tea lights. It was understated yet it made me think. Each light represented people, when it went out they had gone, hopefully because of the cross to live with God in one of his many mansions. ( The Bell Ringers arms must have ached terribly on Monday morning)

Friday 16 November: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. The Plants man should be back this week and hopefully some of the other stall holders who have been missing lately.

Lloyds Bank Rye: mobile bus will be in Rye Market Car Park. 10am – 11.30am.

Brede Short Mat Bowls are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Winchelsea Singers proudly present ‘Pirates Of Penzance’ The Performance starts at 2pm in Winchelsea New Hall, tickets are £12.00 Refreshments served today. Tickets available from Winchelsea Farm Kitchen.

Saturday 17 November: Winchelsea Singers proudly present ‘Pirates Of Penzance’ The Performance starts at 7pm in Winchelsea New Hall, tickets are £12.00 a bar is available. Tickets avaiablefrom Winchelsea Farm Kitchen.

‘Samaritan’s Purse’ Anyone taking part in the shoe box appeal can hand in their packed boxes at the Rectory by today.

Sunday 18 November: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At the Trinity Methodist Church Mrs Drina Hampson will be taking the service at this morning’s worship at 10.30am The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 The seat at the back of the Church is there for all to use, they would be delighted to see you sit in the tranquil wildlife garden and admire the view.

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish Magazine that is out now for November as is the Parish Council Newsletter.

Monday 19 Pilates: with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504 followed by the Wea Gardening course at 11.30am.

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds, it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Rother District Council would like to make you aware that there are all-out District Council elections next year, based on the new ward boundaries which come into effect in May 2019 (the details of which can be seen at the following link: http://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/south-east/east-sussex/rother). The Council is holding a pre-election event at which people who are interested in standing for election can find out more about how they could represent their community. The event is being held at the Town Hall, Bexhill from 6.30 to 8.30pm, and will offer people the chance to speak to current serving councillors and senior officers. They will also be able to find out more about the varied services the council provides, the challenges it faces in the years ahead and the support councillors receive. People interested in attending the event were asked to register their interest by mailing democraticservices@rother.gov.uk by Wednesday 14 November.

Tuesday 20 November: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall. Dog Relax classes at 6pm in Brede Village Hall, followed Yoga and fitness with Jody at 7.30pm. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 21 November: Yoga is in Brede Village Hall from 9.30am. followed by Dog Training at 6pm then the Keep Fit Exercise Class at 8pm.

Lloyds Bank mobile bus will be in Rye Market Car Park 10am – 11.45 opening again at 12.30pm – 2.45pm.

Flu Campaign 2018 the remaining dates for the Northiam Surgery. All those over 65 with Surnames O-S today then Surmames T-Z Thursday 29th November all the latter are at 2pm – 3.30pm no appointment is needed.

Thursday 22 November: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 am Stretch And Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Pilates with Geraldine will be at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall, followed by keep fit at 8pm.

Flu Clinic Pre school children can access the Nasal Flu Clinics today at the Northiam Surgery they are by appointment from 2pm. Phone 01797 252140

Friday 23 November; Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Brede Short Mat Bowls are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Lloyds Bank The mobile buses will be in Rye Market Car Park. 10am – 11.30am..

Children's Flu Clinics the vaccination will be offered at their school for the reception class and classes 1.2.3,4,and 5 those under 17

Future Events and Bookings

Care for the Carers: run a monthly Carers Information and Advice Group which meets the 4th Thursday of the month, 10am – 12pm at St Mary’s Centre, Lion Street, Rye TN31 7LB, and we’re looking forward to seeing some new faces there from the Brede and local Rye areas.

