Thursday 6 December: The Cranbrook town Band’s Christmas Concert is in St George’s Church at 7.30pm money raised will go to the refurbishment of the Beacon the Poppy Appeal and to St George’s It will be £6 for adults including a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie and £1 for Children including squash and cake, under 4years free, money taken on the door. There will be a good raffle too. Please support this event.

Friday 30 November: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. I think the Plants will be there today and maybe the Frenchman as Christmas is coming, more stalls are gearing up to help you find that special gift.

St Georges Church Christmas Tree Festival begins with the school children visiting at 4pm to view the decorated Christmas Trees and have refreshments. This evening at 7pm The Christmas Quiz takes place in the Church Room with a supper this is always fun and a really good event. I hope you have put in a team.

Brede Short Mat Bowls are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 1 December: St George’s Christmas Tree Festival continues today from 10am – 4pm. straight after this it will be followed by Carols by candlelight.

The Giants of Brede are open at the usual times of 10.00 - 4.00. Free parking and guided tours. Delicious home made cakes. Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and go and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from their website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.”

Sunday 2 December The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125.

At the Trinity Methodist Church the morning Advent service begins at 10.30am The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 At St George’s Church, a Advent Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St George’s Christmas Tree Festival continues at 11am finishing at 3.30pm with the Christingle service. A wonderful service for all the family, especially children. There will be a festive tea afterwards. All are welcome.

Monday 3 December: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504 followed by the Wea Gardening course at 11.30am.

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds, it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 4 December: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall. Dog Relax classes at 6pm in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 5 December: Peasmarsh flower Arrangers are joining Brede design with Flowers for our Christmas Celebrations together at 10am in the Church Room. It is a do anything you like morning, with a Christmas design. It will be followed by our early lunch party.

Brede Mother’s Union meet for the Christmas Tea including carols, readings and poetry at 2.30pm at Sheila’s home.

Dog Training at 6pm then the Keep Fit Exercise Class is at 8pm.

Thursday 6 December: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 am Stretch And Tone has finished for the festive month as all the ladies are too busy The classes will resume in January with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Pilates with Geraldine will be at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall, followed by keep fit at 8pm

Friday 7 December: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon

