How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Thank you: to all who ventured out in the appalling weather for the Christmas Tree Festival. The Children who went on Friday after school enjoyed trying to find the black Elf and see the lit Christmas Trees. The Festival ended with the Christingle on Sunday and it was fantastic to see so many children having a wonderful time with their parents and grandparents a truly marvelous service for all the family followed with a magnificent Festive Tea. It happens every year on Advent Sunday, the first in the month of December; put it in your diary now for next year.

The Cranbrook Town Band: played in St Georges last night.(as this is Monday I cannot tell you how it went, I am hoping extremely well.) It is always on the First Thursday of December, another one to mark in the new diary.

Brede Village Hall Management Committee: need a Treasurer ASAP. our current Treasurer is moving and we need someone who is prepared to meet for one hour 7pm – 8pm once a month on the third Thursday to report the accounts to the committee and any parishioners present. ( not August or December) To prepare the accounts for audit once a year and attend the AGM. Pay the Village Hall Bills etc. The current Treasurer is prepared to help alongside someone until he goes in January. Please contact Rod Came the Chairman 01424 882222 as soon as possible please.

Free Piano Wanted: The Village Hall also is in desperate need of a second hand piano. It must be in a good condition though as we do not have the finances to pay out on repairs.. If you have such a piano and wish it to go to a good home also please contact Rod came for collection.

Friday 7 December: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. The Hall looks very festive, do go along and have a coffee with friends and peruse the stalls.

Brede Short Mat Bowls are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 8 December: Winchelsea Singers Christmas Carol Concert in Winchelsea Church at 7pm. If it’s cold dress warmly, in the interval refreshments will be served

Sunday 9 December: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At the Trinity Methodist Church the service is at 10.30am The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish Magazine that is out now for December/January

Monday 10 December: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504 followed by the Wea Gardening course at 11.30am.

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.

Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds, it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 11 December: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Dog Relax classes at 6pm in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 12 December: Dog Training at 6pm in Brede Village Hall

Thursday 13 December: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 am

Pilates with Geraldine will be at 6.30pm in Brede Village Hall,

Friday 14 December: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon

4 Charities Soup and Scrabble lunch is being held in Udimore Village Hall. £5 for soup and bread, a one hour game of Scrabble followed by tea and cake starting at 12:00. NO previous experience required and everyone is welcome to join in this enjoyable event.

Brede Short Mat Bowls are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Future Events and Bookings

Saturday 15th December: There will be a Christmas Concert with the Regency Singers at 2.30 pm at the Methodist Trinity Church in Broad Oak Brede.

Wednesday 19th December: Christmas Open Door at 2.30 pm also in the Methodist Church all welcome.

Sunday 10th February 2019: St Michael’s News Rough Terrain Run Up for a post-Christmas challenge? Sunday 10th February 2019. This new challenge from St Michael’s Hospice will see you tackle 10 specially-designed obstacles, combined with a 5km run. Taking place within the beautiful grounds of Wylands Angling Centre on the outskirts of Battle, prepare to crawl under and over logs, take on the parallel steps, the double sea saw, tyre run, crawl and scrabble nets; and many more. £20 per person, £10 for children 10+. Tickets available now on Eventbrite. For more information contact the Fundraising team on 01424 456396 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

Saturday 16 February 2019: ‘Fit Mix’ Looking to try out some new fitness activities and start getting in shape this New Year? Come along to St Michael’s Hospice’s annual February Fit Mix. With a variety of 45 minute classes to try from clubbercise and piloxing to boxercise and drums alive, there’s something for all fitness levels. Event location: Helenswood Sports Centre, The Ridge, Hastings. £5 for 1 session, £8 for 2 sessions, £13 for 3 sessions and £18 for 4 sessions. For more information contact the Fundraising team on 01424 456396 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

Sunday 24th March: Why not take on the 2019 Hastings Half Marathon and do something amazing, while supporting a worthwhile local cause? Running vests, sponsorship forms, fundraising support and post-race hospitality is available for every St Michael’s Hospice runner. For more information please contact Felicity on 01424 456396 or emailfundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

Saturday 1st June 2019: 10.30-4pm. The ‘Waterworks & Friends’ National Garden Scheme Open Gardens in the Parish. The gardens opening are 4 Waterworks Cottages - Brede Hill please do come down and visit! You can feast your eyes on a delightful perennial wildflower meadow, pond, wisteria covered pergola and mixed borders packed full of unusual specimens with year-round interest and colour. Mediterranean inspired terraced flower beds, woodland plants, plus a vegetable and fruit garden. (The garden at 4 Waterworks Cottages was featured in this November 2018 ‘Homes & Gardens’ magazine.) Also open on the same day as part of the ‘Waterworks & Friends’ NGS group is Sculdown in Broad Oak. It’s all for charity! Plant sales from Rotherview Nursery. Group opening page: https://www.ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/garden/34421/ 4 Waterworks Cottages page: https://www.ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/garden/34422/ Sculdown page: https://www.ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/garden/34503/ and the Brede Steam Giants are open too. Hope to see

you there!

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.