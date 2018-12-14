How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Another thank you this week: to all who ventured out in absolutely appalling weather for the Cranbrook Town Band Christmas Concert. It was an amazing evening, the sound was so beautiful and some of the music played was poignant and wonderful. Other songs had feet tapping. Those who were there had a brilliant evening, we had mulled wine and mince pies in the break followed by a few carols, really Christmassy. I am pleased to report that £40 will go to each of the three causes we were supporting. The Band will be back the 1st Thursday of December at 7.30pm 2019 and we will have the concert in the Church again as all those present felt the sound was far superior than that in the Village Hall. Please, put it in your diary. We will be supporting St George’s Brede and the RBL. Now there are no collections in the Parish this is a good way of not only having a good time but also supporting work done locally by the Royal British Legion.

Brede Village Hall Management Committee: need a Treasurer ASAP. our current Treasurer is moving and we need someone who is prepared to meet for one hour 7pm – 8pm once a month on the third Thursday to report the accounts to the committee and any parishioners present. ( not August or December) To prepare the accounts for audit once a year and attend the AGM. Pay the Village Hall Bills etc. The current Treasurer is prepared to help alongside someone until he goes in January. Please contact Rod Came the Chairman 01424 883333 please note his number. (I made a mistake last week) as soon as possible please.

Free Piano Wanted: The Village Hall also is in desperate need of a second hand piano. It must be in a good condition though as we do not have the finances to pay out on repairs.. If you have such a piano and wish it to go to a good home also please contact Rod came for collection.

Friday 14 December: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Everyone is gearing up for Christmas now so do go along and see what the stall holders have on offer.

4 Charities Soup and Scrabble lunch is being held in Udimore Village Hall. £5 for soup and bread; a one hour game of Scrabble followed by tea and cake starting at 12:00. NO previous experience required and everyone is welcome to join in this enjoyable event.

Brede Short Mat Bowls are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 15 December: Hastings Welsh Society are having their Christmas gathering, we shall have some Christmas carols in Welsh and Christmas readings and poetry and festive fare to eat. If anyone would like to join Hastings Welsh Society please contact the secretary Marjorie Atherden 01424 441208

There will be a Christmas Concert with the Regency Singers at 2.30 pm at the Methodist Trinity Church in Broad Oak Brede.

Sunday 16 December: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Reverend Helen Patten will take the service at the Trinity Methodist Church at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish Magazine that is out now for December/January

Monday 17 December: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Uniformed groups have closed for the Christmas Holiday and will resume in January

The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds, it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

The Community Hall can be hired, contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 also contact her if you wish to use the recreation ground for a function.

Pilates with Susan at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 18 December: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Wednesday 19 December: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

There is no Friendly Circle in the Village Hall despite what the calendar says in the Church magazine.

Christmas Open Door at 2.30 pm also in the Methodist Church all welcome.

Thursday 20 December: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Pilates again at 6.30pm Yoga at 9.30pm in Brede Village Hall. I believe this is all correct however there is no Management meeting of Brede Village hall this evening as we do not meet in December or August. The next Meeting will be the Third Thursday of January at 7pm.

Friday 21 December: Brede Christmas Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am

Saturday 22 December: Holy Communion 9am St George’s Brede.

Sunday 23 December: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The service at the Trinity Methodist Church at 10.30am A local arrangement has been organised to lead the service . The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408.

Monday 24 December: Christmas Eve there is a Carol and Crib service at Udimore at 5pm children may wish to dress up. There is a Midnight Mass at both Brede and Udimore beginning at 11.30pm.

I wish all the readers A very Merry Christmas and a Peaceful New Year: and for our Welsh friends, Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda