Friday 21 December: Brede Christmas Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am

Saturday 22 December: Holy Communion 9am St George’s Brede.

Sunday 23 December: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The service at the Trinity Methodist Church at 10.30am A local arrangement has been organised to lead the service . The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408.

Monday 24 December: Christmas Eve there is a Carol and Crib service at Udimore at 5pm children may wish to dress up. There is a Midnight Mass at both Brede and Udimore beginning at 11.30pm.

I wish all the readers A very Merry Christmas and a Peaceful New Year: and for our Welsh friends, Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda