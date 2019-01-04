How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Please consider volunteering: in the Parish as your New Year Resolution.

Brede Village Hall Management Committee need a Treasurer ASAP. our current Treasurer is moving and we need someone who is prepared to meet for one hour 7pm – 8pm once a month on the third Thursday to report the accounts to the committee and any parishioners present. ( not August or December) To prepare the accounts for audit once a year and attend the AGM. Pay the Village Hall Bills etc. The current Treasurer is prepared to help alongside someone until he goes in January. Please contact Rod Came the Chairman 01424 883333 please note his number

Look in your Parish Council Magazine to find out where you could help.

Friday 4 January: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Everyone will be wondering if there are any new stalls this year. After the Farmers Market the Hall Decorations will be taken down and go up again in 10 months and two weeks (I thought that would cheer you up!) If this year goes as quick as last year it will seem like yesterday. Hey Ho!

Saturday 5 January: The Brede Giants are open at the usual times of 10.00am - 4.00pm. Free parking and guided tours. Delicious homemade cakes and a large selection of very good quality second hand books. Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from our website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.”

Sunday 6 January: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The service at the Trinity Methodist Church will be taken by Mr Stephen Hampson Local Arrangement today at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church

Monday 7 January: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Uniformed groups have reopened The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers.

The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds, it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 8 January: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Messy Church is at 4pm in Udimore Community Hall. All children must be accompanied by an adult phone Vicky for more information 01424 883408

Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Wednesday 9 January: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Women’s Institute will be meeting at 2.00pm in Brede Village Hall Chris O’donoghue will talk about from Pottery to Potting Shed.

Thursday 10 January: Pilates in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am.

Sally will be taking Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. All of these classes will be trying to get everyone in shape after the Christmas indulgence.

Design with Flowers Brede Design with Flowers meet at 2pm in Brede Church Room unless it is freezing in which case it will be held in either Sue’s or my home. We will be doing an all greenery equilateral arrangement, It can be done in a slightly taller bowl or a normal pot.

Pilates is at 6.30pm Yoga at 9.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 11 January: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall. Brede Players Present ‘Alice in Wonderland’ today and tomorrow in Brede Village Hall. Tickets are available from Verity 07432402846 priced at £6 Friday £7 Saturday more information from their email: the brede players@outlook .com

Saturday 12 January: ‘Alice in Wonderland’ this afternoon and evening in Brede Village Hall. Do go and support our local talent.

Future Events

Monday 4th – Sunday 10th February ‘Yellow Week’: Become a Hospice superstar by showing your support for St Michael’s Hospice’s annual awareness week.What will you do? You could hold a cake sale, host a mufti-day, create yellow mocktails and cocktails, raffle or create and sell yellow crafts. The choice is yours, all they ask is you help raise awareness and fundraise in aid of the Hospice. The cost of running the Hospice is £6 million each year, so every donation, however large or small helps us them provide high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother. For more information contact the Fundraising team on 01424 456396

Please: give me two weeks grace, if you wish to have anything put into the column.