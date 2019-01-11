How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

URGENT, Brede Village Hall: Management Committee need a Treasurer ASAP. our current Treasurer is moving and we need someone who is prepared to meet for one hour 7pm – 8pm once a month on the third Thursday to report the accounts to the committee and any parishioners present. (not August or December) Also to prepare the accounts for audit once a year and attend the AGM. Pay the Village Hall Bills etc. The current Treasurer is prepared to help alongside someone until he goes in January. Please contact Rod Came the Chairman 01424 883333 please note his number

Brede Parish Newsletter: for March is being written, if you wish anything included such as fetes, concerts, or what your clubs are doing between now and July please send them to me before the 30th January deadline.

Friday 11 January: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Everyone will be wondering what happened last week! I am so sorry I did not realize that the marketeers were having a well deserved rest. Thanks go to Maggie Sandra, Beryl Jenkins and David Oliver for helping taking down the Hall Decorations.

Brede Players Present ‘Alice in Wonderland’ today and tomorrow in Brede Village Hall. Tickets are available at the door priced at £6 Friday £7 Saturday more information from their email: the brede players@outlook .com

Sunday 13 January: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The service at the Trinity Methodist Church will be taken by Mr Stephen Hampson today at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church

Monday 14 January: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Uniformed groups have reopened The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds, it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 15 January: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is with Jodie in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Wednesday 16 January: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Brede Friendly Circle meet at my home in Chitcombe Road at 10am for coffee and a chat. Please bring your membership cards with you so that we can fill them in.

Thursday 17 January: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall Sally will be taking Stretch and Tone at 9.30am, followed by The Rye & District National Trust who have their first meeting of the year at 2pm. David Clarke’s talk is ‘Three Castles and an Ironmasters House.’ Admission is £4 for members and £5 for visitors,Then, Pilates is at 6.30pm all in Brede Village Hall

Friday 18 January: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Short Mat bowlers are back at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Future Events

Saturday 26 January: Friends of St George’s Quiz Tables of eight, a cheese platter with biscuits and wine. Take your own glasses, £6.50 per person, there will be a raffle. All in Brede Village Hal 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Contact Marion Firman 01424 751165. I understand the quiz is full but if you are a lone player a team may need you.

Friday 1 February: Soup and Scrabble,12 noon in Udimore Community Hall. Tickets are £5 to include soup and bread a one hour game of scrabble followed by tea and biscuits. I am reliably informed no experience needed. Tickets are limited so please contact Liz Turgoose01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122as soon as possible. All proceeds go to The Four Charities Group for their four projects.

Monday 4th – Sunday 10th February: ‘Yellow Week’ Become a Hospice superstar by showing your support for St Michael’s Hospice’s annual awareness week.What will you do? You could hold a cake sale, host a mufti-day, create yellow mocktails and cocktails, raffle or create and sell yellow crafts. The choice is yours, all they ask is you help raise awareness and fundraise in aid of the Hospice. The cost of running the Hospice is £6 million each year, so every donation, however large or small helps us them provide high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother. For more information contact the Fundraising team on 01424 456396

Please: give me two weeks grace, if you wish to have anything put into the column.