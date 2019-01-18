How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Rye Library: temporary closure 17 January to 24 January. It will reopen on Friday 25 January at 10am. During this time, Sussex Film Office will be using Rye Library as a location for the filming of a historical television drama, produced by Left Bank Pictures. They understand that the closure of the library may cause some temporary inconvenience to customers, for which they apologise. However, they believe that allowing Rye Library to be used for the filming means we can play a role in supporting the economic benefits that are likely to result from Rye being used as a location. Loans of all items borrowed from the library will be extended for this period, so you won’t need to return an item while the library is temporarily closed. You can renew your library books, search and reserve items and download eBooks and eMagazines from their eLibrary and you can use your library card at any East Sussex library. You can also renew items using their 24/7 automated renewal line on 0345 6080 195. Please have your library membership number (on your library card) and your PIN to hand. The nearest East Sussex libraries are in Hastings and Hollington. There is full information about these libraries on their website. If you wish to visit to use the public computers and would like to book first you can call 0345 60 80 196 or speak to staff in the library. If you have any questions please feel free to contact them.

VERY, VERY URGENT: Brede Village Hall Management Committee need a Treasurer ASAP. There must be someone in our Parish who could volunteer for this position. Our current Treasurer is moving and we need someone who is prepared to meet for one hour 7pm – 8pm once a month on the third Thursday to report the accounts to the committee and any parishioners present. (not August or December) Also to prepare the accounts for audit once a year and attend the AGM. Pay the Village Hall Bills etc. The current Treasurer is prepared to help alongside someone until he moves. Please contact Rod Came the Chairman 01424 883333

Brede Parish Newsletter for March: is being written, if you wish anything included such as fetes, concerts, or what your clubs are doing between now and July please send them to me before the 30th January deadline.

Brede Players: well didn’t they do well. Oh yes they did! I am sure that the Friday night and Saturday afternoon audience enjoyed their performance of Alice in Wonderland as much as the Saturday evening audience, who were in fine voice when answering back Cookie, and booing and hissing at the baddies. The mostly young performers did extremely well and there was many a proud mum, dad, grandparent, aunt and uncle in the audience. The scenery was clever in as much that it did not need much changing throughout the scenes and the lighting was also effective. Everyone involved in the production did extremely well. If you missed it, you missed a fantastic evening out however, we will all look forward to next year’s Pantomime. Country buttercups Calling all the Parish, parents and carers, if you have any small car tyres, wooden pallets, metal pots/frying pans, or plastic guttering, lurking around at home and could donate to Nursery they would love to take it off your hands.

Friday 18 January: Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon. Hopefully there will be more stalls there this week. Community Hall Meeting Tonight It is hoped that there are a few younger people in the Parish that will be able to attend this meeting as it is for those who in the future will benefit them most; as well as older residents. If you feel that you can help with fundraising ideas or are a fundraiser and now the pitfalls a graphic designing for posters etc, anything really that will help the fundraising efforts for the new Community Hall on the recreation ground, we need the Parish to work together on this, so it goes up sooner rather than later. The meeting begins at 7pm in the Community Hall.

Sunday 20 January: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Service at the Trinity Methodist Church will be taken by the Reverent Neville Barnett today at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 21 January: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds, it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 22 January: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is with Jodie in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Wednesday 23 January: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Thursday 24 January: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be taking Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Every Thursday there is a book swap in the Methodist Church and I am sure there will be a welcome cup of coffee or tea as well. Now there is no library service, this is a good initiative; I hope it will be well supported.

Pilates is in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm

Friday 25 January: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Short Mat bowlers are back at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 26 January: Friends of St George’s Quiz Tables of eight, a cheese platter with biscuits and wine. Take your own glasses, £6.50 per person, there will be a raffle. All in Brede Village Hal 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Contact Marion Firman 01424 751165.

Future Events

Friday 1 February: Soup and Scrabble,12 noon in Udimore Community Hall. Tickets are £5 to include soup and bread a one hour game of scrabble followed by tea and biscuits. I am reliably informed no experience needed. Tickets are limited so please contact Liz Turgoose01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122as soon as possible. All proceeds go to The Four Charities Group for their four projects.

Monday 4th – Sunday 10th February: ‘Yellow Week’Become a Hospice superstar by showing your support for St Michael’s Hospice’s annual awareness week.What will you do? You could hold a cake sale, host a mufti-day, create yellow mocktails and cocktails, raffle or create and sell yellow crafts. The choice is yours, all they ask is you help raise awareness and fundraise in aid of the Hospice. The cost of running the Hospice is £6 million each year, so every donation, however large or small helps us them provide high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother. For more information contact the Fundraising team on 01424 456396

Please give me two weeks grace: if you wish to have anything put into the column. Rhiannon Oliver