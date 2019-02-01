How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Sad News. Our lovely resident Jean Moorehouse who was known by so many in the Parish sadly took a tumble and broke her hip. On Sunday she died peacefully in the nursing home.

Jean belonged in years past to Brede Players and latterly to Brede Luncheon Club. Her Funeral will be at St George’s Church on Friday 8th February at 12.30pm. She would have been 102 on the 9th February. All are welcome as are flowers. Please add her family and friends to your prayers.

More very sad news: I am so sorry to report that long standing member of our community Vic Wrought has died. He had spent his life as an Electrical Maintenance man for Light houses, light ships and he worked on the last Light house at Northland in Kent before they became totally electrical or decommissioned. I have been told that he was devoted to his family especially his daughters and great grandchildren. He was a very kind hearted and gentle man always putting ladies first. His funeral is on Monday 28 January in Hastings Crematorium at 11.45am. Vic will be extremely missed by his family, neighbours and friends please add them all to your prayers.

Community Hall Meeting: was very positive. Gina Sanderson came and helped us to understand what we have to do. Ideas began to formulate and hopefully by the time you have the Parish Newsletter there will be even more news to tell you within it. I am sure we will need everyone’s help in some way as we need to raise £250.000 If you have any fundraising ideas please let me or Lesley know about it. Anything that will help the fundraising efforts for the new Community Hall on the recreation ground will be appreciated. If the Parish works together on this it may go up sooner rather than later. Our next meeting is on Friday 8 February at 7pm in the Community Hall, if you are interested please join us.

Treasurer required ASAP: Brede Village Hall Management Committee still have not heard from anyone to fill this important post. There must be someone who could volunteer for this position. Our current Treasurer is moving and we need someone who is prepared to meet for one hour 7pm – 8pm once a month on the third Thursday to report the accounts to the committee and any parishioners present. (not August or December) Also to prepare the accounts for audit once a year and attend the AGM. Pay the Village Hall Bills etc. The current Treasurer is prepared to help alongside someone until he moves. Please contact Rod Came the Chairman 01424 883333 ASAP

Country buttercups: Calling all the Parish, parents and carers, if you have any small car tyres, wooden pallets, metal pots/frying pans, or plastic guttering, lurking around at home and could donate to Nursery they would love to take it off your hands.

4 Charities thank everyone: who supported their Winter Lunch £ 734 which is fantastic as the four overseas charities they support need so much help.

Friday 1 February: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall.There are many new stall holders; some come every week and others every other week. If you become a regular visitor you will see for yourselves. The ladies from Brede Friendly Circle who run the refreshments for the Farmers Market are very pleased to announce that since its conception they have been able to give money to many charities. The recent beneficiaries are Great Ormand Street Children’s Hospital, Chestnut Tree Children’s Hospice and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance. Each received £200 all very worthy recipients, I am sure you will agree.

Brede Short Mat bowlers are back at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Soup and Scrabble,12 noon in Udimore Community Hall. Tickets are £5 to include soup and bread a one hour game of scrabble followed by tea and biscuits. I am reliably informed no experience is needed. Tickets are limited so please contact Liz Turgoose01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122as soon as possible. All proceeds go to The Four Charities Group for their four projects.

Rye Library reopens today at 10am and in the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business also at 10am.

Saturday 2 February: Brede Giants are Open at the usual times of 10.00 - 4.00. Free parking and guided tours. Delicious home made cakes and a large selection of very goodquality second hand books. Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from our website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.”

Sunday 3 February: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Reverent Ian Pruden is at the Trinity Methodist Church today at 10.30am. The Reverent Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 4 February: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds, it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates with Susan at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 5 February: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is with Jodie in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Wednesday 6 February: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Flower Festival Planning Meeting 10am in the Church Room.

Brede Mother’s Union 1.30pm in the Rectory/ Church Room.

Thursday 7 February: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall. Sally will be taking Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Every Thursday there is a book swap in the Methodist Church from 9am – 11.30am and I am sure there will be a welcome cup of coffee or tea as well. Now there is no library service, this is a good initiative; I hope it will be well supported.

Pilates is in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm

Monday 4th – Sunday 10th February: ‘Yellow Week ’Become a Hospice superstar by showing your support for St Michael’s Hospice’s annual awareness week.What will you do? You could hold a cake sale, host a mufti-day, create yellow mocktails and cocktails, raffle or create and sell yellow crafts. The choice is yours, all they ask is you help raise awareness and fundraise in aid of the Hospice. The cost of running the Hospice is £6 million each year, so every donation, however large or small helps us them provide high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother. For more information contact the Fundraising team on 01424 456396

Future Events:

Friday 15 February: ‘Christianity for the Unchurched’ a non- academic talk by Professor Jack McDonald (Anglican Chaplain at Leuven University Belgium). Exploring this topic like you’ve never done before. It will be held at St George’s Church Room Brede (next to the Rectory) 8pm-9pm Hot drinks, wine and juice served afterwards. Entrance is free but donations would be appreciated to cover expenses. Transport is available please contact Sue Rowan 01424 882268 or Benjamin Barnard 01424 882573

Please give me two weeks grace: if you wish to have anything put into the column.