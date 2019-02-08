How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

I would personally like to thank all of you: very much who sent articles for the March Newsletter on time and before as it made my job so much easier. Articles and adverts were frequently moved about to fit into the pages before the final draft was ready to go. This time I had 48 pages, the Parish Council had agreed a quote for 44 and I managed to tweak it to the 44pages. (whew) I am always relieved when it is finished. There is a huge amount of interesting content within it this time so I hope residents take the time to look through it and save the copy for future reference. I would also like to ask parents and grandparents and children’s groups to look at the Little Acorns Page and enter the children for the competition. The Newsletter is with the printers and hopefully everyone in the Parish will receive a copy the first week in March, if you do not; then please contact the Clerk Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 she also needs to know if your house has changed name.

Hiring Halls in Brede. Village Hall Please contact Gill Stone 01424 882867 or log on to Brede Parish Council and follow the link.or email:gilianstone@jahoo.com

Brede Scout Hut it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings at the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com Broad Oak Community Hall Please contact Lesley banister 01424 882800

The Church Room Please contact Father Martin 01424 883408 or email: martin.harper48@icloud.com

Treasurer still required ASAP. There must be someone who is good at accounting that could spare an hour a month for 10 months of the year. Please step forward as Brede Village Hall Management Committee still have not heard from anyone to fill this important post. Some voluntary roles can be accredited and added to your CV so Please contact Rod Came the Chairman 01424 883333 ASAP

Friday 8 February: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall.

The stall holders will be pleased to see you and help in any way they can as in taking orders. It is lovely to see groups of people chatting over a cup of coffee, a real hub for our community.

In the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business at 10am.

The next Community Hall meeting is tonight at 7pm in the Community Hall,if you are interested please join us.

Brede Short Mat bowlers are back at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 9 February: Are you Interested in finding out about ‘Farming in the Local Area’ local farmer Rob Morris & Panel Members will be discussing Farming in the local area in Udimore Community Hall 2pm entry is £6 includes tea and cakeTickets in advance from Sue Rowan 01424 882681 Rhichard Holmes 01797 223055 or Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 This event is organized by the Friends of St Mary’s Church Udimore all money goes towards the up keep of St Mary’s Church.

Sunday 10 February: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Reverent Ian Pruden is at the Trinity Methodist Church today at 10.30am. The Reverent Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 11 February: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504. Followed by WEA Gardening club 11.30am (Term Time only)

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers

Fitness Class with Jodie at 6.30pm – 8.30pm (Term Time only) in Udimore Community Hall

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 12 February: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is with Jodie in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Wednesday 13 February: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am Followed by Brede Women’s Institute at 2pm. The speaker is Jasmin Gray who will speak about ‘The Importance of Exercise’

Thursday 14 February: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be taking Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. There is a book swap in the Methodist Church from 9am – 11.30am Brede Design with Flowers is at 2pm at Sue Sturmey’s home contact 01424 882544. The theme today is ‘Love’ a caged design. New members or visitors welcome.

Pilates with Susan is in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm

Friday 15 February: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Short Mat bowlers are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Christianity for the Unchurched’ a non- academic talk by Professor Jack McDonald (Anglican Chaplain at Leuven University Belgium). Exploring this topic like you’ve never done before. It will be held at St George’s Church Room Brede(next to the Rectory) 8pm-9pm Hot drinks, wine and juice served afterwards. Entrance is free but donations would be appreciated to cover expenses. Transport is available please contact Sue Rowan 01424 882268 or Benjamin Barnard 01424 882573

Please: give me two weeks grace, if you wish to have anything put into the column.