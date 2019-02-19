How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@tinternet.com

Hiring Halls in Brede: Brede Village Hall Please contact Gill Stone 01424 882867 or log on to Brede Parish Council and follow the link. or email:gilianstone@jahoo.com

Brede Scout Hut it is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings at the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Broad Oak Community Hall Please contact Lesley banister 01424 882800

Brede Church Room Please contact Father Martin 01424 883408 or email: martin.harper48@icloud.com

Treasurer still required: by Brede Village Hall Please contact Rod Came the Chairman 01424 883333 ASAP.

Friday 15 February: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall. The stall holders will be pleased to see you and help in any way they can as in taking orders. It is lovely to see groups of people chatting over a cup of coffee, a real hub for our community.

In the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business at 10am.

Christianity for the Unchurched’ a non- academic talk by Professor Jack McDonald (Anglican Chaplain at Leuven University Belgium). Exploring this topic like you’ve never done before. It will be held at St George’s Church Room Brede(next to the Rectory) 8pm-9pm Hot drinks, wine and juice served afterwards. Entrance is free but donations would be appreciated to cover expenses. Transport is available please contact Sue Rowan 01424 882268 or Benjamin Barnard 01424 882573

Brede Short Mat bowlers are back at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Sunday 17 February: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

Mrs Drina Hampson is taking the service at the Trinity Methodist Church today at 10.30am. The Reverent Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 18 February: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504. Followed by WEA Gardening club 11.30am (Term Time only)

also term time only The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.

Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers.

Fitness Class with Jodie at 6.30pm – 8.30pm (Term Time only) in Udimore Community Hall

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 19 February: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is with Jodie in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Wednesday 20 February: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Friendly Circle will be meeting at the Hawkhurst Fish Farm Café at 10.30am for a morning coffee and for some a cooked breakfast. If you would like to join in Please contact Mary 883415

Thursday 21 February: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be taking Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

There is a book swap in the Methodist Church from 9am – 11.30am.

Rye & District NT is at 2pm in Brede Village Hal. Andrew Ashton’s talk is about ‘Ruben’s with Jokes – the Art of Beryl Cook.’ Visitors are welcome to attend.

Pilates with Susan is in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm

Friday 22 February: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Short Mat bowlers are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Please: give me two weeks grace, if you wish to have anything put into the column.