How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Friday 1 March St David’s Day: Happus Dewi Sant. Hastings Welsh Society will be celebrating with a meal at Hastings College. Hastings Welsh Society will be celebrating with a meal at the Hastings Plazza, Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall a real hub for our community. Where you will find an astounding amount of items to buy and a chance to have a lovely hot drink whilst chatting to friends

In the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business at 10am.

Soup and Scrabble,12 noon in Udimore Community Hall. Tickets are £5 to include soup and bread a one hour game of scrabble followed by tea and biscuits. I am reliably informed no experience is needed. Tickets are limited so please contact Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122as soon as possible. All proceeds go to The Four Charities Group for their four projects.

Brede Short Mat bowlers are back at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 2 March: Brede Giants are Open at the usual times of 10.00 - 4.00. Free parking and guided tours. Delicious home made cakes and a large selection of very goodquality second hand books. Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from our website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.”

Sunday 3 March: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Trinity Methodist Church service is at 10.30am. The Reverent Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.ukother services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 4 March: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504. Followed by WEA Gardening club 11.30am (Term Time only)

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.

Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 orfamclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers.

Fitness Class with Jodie at 6.30pm – 8.30pm (Term Time only) in Udimore Community Hall

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 5 March: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is with Jodie in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Wednesday 6 March: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall. Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede MU meet in Brede Church Room at 1.30pm their speaker will be Jean Piper from The Children’s Society Followed by Brede Women’s Institute at 2pm. The speaker is Jasmin Gray who will speak about ‘The Importance of Exercise’

Thursday 7 March: Pilates at 9.15 amfollowed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be taking Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

There is a book swap in the Methodist Church from 9am – 11.30am.

Pilates with Susan is in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm

Friday 8 March: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall. I wonder what will be different this week! It is lovely to have the usual stalls to go to but it is interesting to look and maybe buy something from the traders that come now and again.

Brede Short Mat bowlers are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Please give me two weeks grace: if you wish to have anything put into the column.