How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Sad Sad News: Three people have passed away in the last few weeks they are Peter Minshull who was a very regular worshiper at St George’s and will be missed by all the congregation and his friends. Derek Sevier who many will know as he has done many jobs around the church inside and out at St George’s, he was a garden and property maintenance man and I am sure many of you would have used his services and along with his family and friends will miss him very much. His funeral is Friday 8 March. I do not know the time. Lastly Richard Cullinan from Beckley many will have known this gentleman who will be missed by his family and friends the funeral is Thurs 14 March again, I am sorry, I do not know the time. Please add these gentlemen to your prayers and pray for all of them, their families and all known to them.

Sunshine: Where has it gone? We have been fortunate enough to have had a holiday in the sun and have just returned to wet and windy conditions. I do hope the saying ‘In like a lion out like a lamb’, will apply and that in two weeks time we will be basking in the sun here. I do feel so sorry for the plants especially the daffodils who nod their heads gracefully in a soft breeze but in this ferocious wind they no sooner begin to nod in one direction when their little heads are turned about. I hope they are not destroyed.

Help! Help! Help! Help!: Brede Village Hall needs as a matter of urgency A Treasurer, as our former one is moving away, also needed is a Booking Clerk as Gill is moving away too. The latter has to be computer literate. Please contact Rod Came ASAP 01424 883333

Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club: are holding their inaugural meeting on Tuesday 12th March at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge commencing at 8.00pm. The Ostrich pub is directly opposite the rail station next to the level crossing. All motor car enthusiasts are welcome to attend. If you don’t own a Vintage or Classic motor car, but have an interest, then please go along and see what they are proposing.

Lent Courses 2019 ‘Living Christ’: Wednesday evenings 7.30pm starting 13 March – 10th April. They will be all held in the Rectory Brede. The Church Magazine has more information in the March edition out now. If you would like a copy delivered it is £5 for the year contact Sue Rowan01424 882661 or email sue_rowan@yahoo.co.uk

Parish Council Magazine: is also out now and is being delivered to homes in the Parish. If by any chance you do not receive one in the next week please contact the Parish Clerk Lesley Bannister 01424 882800

Friday 8 March: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall, a chance to buy or add to your weekly shop and be amazed at the local talent.

In the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business at 10am.

Brede Short Mat bowlers meet at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 9 March: Fairtrade Coffee Morning 10am – 12.30pm at the Rectory Brede. Please support this event and peruse the wide range of Fairtrade goods with free samples available

Sunday 10 March: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Trinity Methodist Church service is at 10.30am. The Reverent Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 11 March: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504. Followed by WEA Gardening club 11.30am (Term Time only)

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.

Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers.

Fitness Class with Jodie at 6.30pm – 8.30pm (Term Time only) in Udimore Community Hall

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 12 March: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Dog Relaxation Clases 6pm – 7pm in Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga is with Jodie at 7.30pm

Wednesday 13 March: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am followed later by Brede Women’s Institute at 2pm. The speaker is ‘Introducing them to Drawing Portraits’ It is an open meeting, therefore everyone is welcome.

Thursday 14 March: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

There is a book swap in the Methodist Church from 9am – 11.30am

Brede Design with flowers is at 2pm the theme today is a Parallel design in a tray or something similar..

Pilates with Susan is in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm

Friday 15 March: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall. I Brede Short Mat bowlers are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Lent Lunches The first is today at 12 noon and will finish at 1.30pm at the Rectory in Brede the second is also at the Rectory on Friday 12 April Brede Short Mat bowlers meet at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Please give me two weeks grace: if you wish to have anything put into the column.