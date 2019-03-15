How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Peter Minshull’s funeral: is on Friday 22 at 2pm in St Georges Brede, All who knew him are welcome to attend the service.

Vocality: they will now be meeting WEEKLY on THURSDAYS This new arrangement will start on Thursday 9th May at 2pm to 3.30 pm in Udimore Hall. The change has come about from the members wanting to meet more regularly to learn and remember new pieces of music. They sing an eclectic mix of songs mainly suggested by members and do not want to sing things that they don’t like. The group only perform occasionally, such as, St Michael’s Hospice’s, THE BIG SING, which is in October, or carols for a local nursing home. They know life can get complicated, they don’t insist on full attendance, but prefer members to join in because they want to. Vocality are friendly and enjoy a cuppa and biscuit after a sing session. Duncan Reid their musical director is patient and very amusing. Laughing is good for the muscles needed to sing. Please go along and join them, of course, there’s no audition. If you would like further information, please call Nadia on 01424 882948

Help! Help! Help! Help!: Brede Village Hall needs as a matter of urgency A Treasurer, as David is moving away, also needed is a Booking Clerk as Gill is moving away too. The latter has to be computer literate. Please contact Rod Came ASAP 01424 883333

Friday 15 March: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am to midday. Produce, cards, homemade chocolate, knitted articles, hand crafted jewelry and much more for you to browse around and find out for yourselves what is available in Brede Village Hall.

In the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business at 10am-11.30am.12noon.

Brede Short Mat bowlers meet at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Sunday 17 March: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Trinity Methodist Church service is at 10.30am and wil be taken by Mrs Dawn Novis. The Reverent Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 18 March: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504. Followed by WEA Gardening club 11.30am (Term Time only)

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers.

Fitness Class with Jodie at 6.30pm – 8.30pm (Term Time only) in Udimore Community Hall

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 19 March: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Dog Relaxation Clases 6pm – 7pm in Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga is with Jodie at 7.30pm

Wednesday 20 March: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Friendly Circle will meet at Sissinghurst Castle at 10.30am where they will have coffee a walk around the National Trust property and possibly stay for lunch.

The second Lent Course is at 7.30pm in The Rectory and covers Family, friendship and relationships. Anyone can attend and if you are not available every Wednesday it does not matter as you can dip in and out of this course as you wish. More information is in the Parish Magazine from Brede & Udimore Churches.

There will be a meeting tonight at 7pm in the Community Hall to which everyone is invited as the new building for the recreation ground and fundraising for it will be raised at this meeting.

Thursday 21 March: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

There is a book swap Library in the Methodist Church from 9am – 11.30am. They have display cases filled with all sorts of books and you can stop to have a coffee and a chat if you wish to do so. (It can’t be better as you are not offered coffee at the official libraries)

Rye & District National Trust is in Brede Village Hall at 2pm the speaker is Siȃn Trevellian talking about ‘The First Women Doctors’.

Pilates with Susan is in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm

Friday 22 March: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall. I Brede Short Mat bowlers are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 23 March: Northiam Bowls Club Quiz 7pm Northiam Village Hall. Tables of 8 Tickets £9 inc. Fish & Chip supper contact Jackie Galea 01797 252287 or Carol Baxter 01424 883262

Please give me two weeks grace: if you wish to have anything put into the column.