How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Vocality: they will now be meeting WEEKLY on THURSDAYS This new arrangement will start on Thursday 9th May at 2pm to 3.30 pm in Udimore Hall. The change has come about from the members wanting to meet more regularly to learn and remember new pieces of music. They sing an eclectic mix of songs mainly suggested by members and do not want to sing things that they don’t like. The group only perform occasionally, such as, St Michael’s Hospice’s, THE BIG SING, which is in October, or carols for a local nursing home. They know life can get complicated, they don’t insist on full attendance, but prefer members to join in because they want to. Vocality are friendly and enjoy a cuppa and biscuit after a sing session. Duncan Reid their musical director is patient and very amusing. Laughing is good for the muscles needed to sing. Please go along and join them, of course, there’s no audition. If you would like further information, please call Nadia on 01424 882948

Help! Help! Help! Help!: Brede Village Hall needs as a matter of urgency A Treasurer, as David is moving away, also needed is a Booking Clerk as Gill is moving away too. The latter has to be computer literate. Please contact Rod Came ASAP 01424 883333

Friday 22 March: Brede Farmers Market will be open from 10am to midday in Brede Village Hall. Do try and support the traders who bring their wares to save us travelling miles to shop in Brede Village Hall.

In the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business at 10am-11.30am.

Brede Short Mat bowlers meet at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Sunday 24 March: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Trinity Methodist Church service is at 10.30am. The Reverent Peggy Heim is taking the service she is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 25 March: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504. Followed by WEA Gardening club 11.30am (Term Time only)

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers.

Fitness Class with Jodie at 6.30pm – 8.30pm (Term Time only) in Udimore Community Hall

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 26 March: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Luncheon Club meet at 12 noon in Brede Village Hall where they will have a delicious two course lunch.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Dog Relaxation Clases 6pm – 7pm in Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga is with Jodie at 7.30pm

Brede Parish Council meet at 7.30pm members of the community are welcome to attend

Wednesday 27 March: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Thursday 28 March: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

There is a book swap in the Methodist Church from 9am – 11.30am including a cup of coffee It takes place because of the loss of the roaming library bus. Please support this venture as if it is not used we may lose thia ine too.

Pilates with Susan is in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm

Rye and surrounding areas Carers Group Do you support someone who couldn’t manage without your help? Care for the Carers charity holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh Road, Rye, TN31 7UD. When: 10.30am-12.30pm on 4th Thursday of each month. It’s completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s carer support workers and you don’t need to register in advance - just turn up if you can make it. For more info, call Care for the Carers on 01323 738 390. www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-carers-information-and-advice-group Other groups are also held at various locations across East Sussex: https://www.cftc.org.uk/carers-groups

Friday 29 March: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Short Mat bowlers are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 5th April: Soup and Scrabble,12 noon in Udimore Community Hall. Tickets are £5 to include soup and bread a one hour game of scrabble followed by tea and biscuits. I am reliably informed no experience is needed. Tickets are limited so please contact Liz Turgoose01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122as soon as possible. All proceeds go to The Four Charities Group for their four projects.

Wednesday 10th April: 6.30pm to 8pm RYE & DISTRICT DEMENTIA ACTION ALLIANCE invite you to the Annual General Meeting at Tilling Green Community Centre Mason Rd, Rye TN31 7BE Information Stands Speaker from Unicook, the stove guard experts. https://www.unicook.co.uk/ Refreshments R.S.V.P to Daliea Redman (Chair) rddaa@outlook.com or phone 07737350896

Friday 12 April: 12 noon – 1.30pm at the Rectory in Brede. There is no charge for the two course lunch but donations would be gratefully received.

Please give me two weeks grace: if you wish to have anything put into the column.