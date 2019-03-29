How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email:bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Friday 29 March: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 10am to midday. We are lucky to still have a local market as many have closed. If you are able, please support our local traders in Brede Village Hall.

In the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business at 10am-11.30am.

Brede Short Mat bowlers meet at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 30 March: Do not forget to jump forwards and set your clocks one hour more before you go to bed.

Sunday 31 March: Happy Mother’s Day. The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Trinity Methodist Church service is at 10.30am. Mrs Drina Hampson is taking the service. The Reverent Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 1 April: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504. Followed by WEA Gardening club at 11.30am contact Jackie 01424 815292 (Term Time only)

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers.

Fitness Class with Jodie at 6.30pm – 8.30pm (Term Time only) in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jodie email jpcreaser38@gmail.com

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 2 April: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Dog Relaxation Clases 6pm – 7pm in Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga is with Jodie at 7.30pm

Wednesday 3 April: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Mother’s Union meet at 1.30pm in either the Church Room or The Rectory There will be a discussion about Domestic Abuse with Moira Plinth, Pauline Young, Vicki Harper and Rhiannon Oliver. If you are interested please join them.

Thursday 4 April: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

There is a book swap in the Methodist Church Library from 9am – 11.30am If you do not have a book to take then you might like to leave a donation if you happen to chose a new book.

Pilates with Susan is in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm

Friday 5 April: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall.

Short Mat bowlers are at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Lent Lunches: The first is today at 12 noon and will finish at 1.30pm at the Rectory in Brede the second is also at the Rectory on Friday 12 April

