Sadly I am reporting of two ladies deaths last month: First Kathleen Pomeroy She was a Brede Parish Councillor for many, many, years and a much respected lady. Her funeral is today Friday 5 April at 10am in Brede Church. Secondly, Sylvia Pope, who was greatly valued and admired, and a much loved member of Brede WI, she sadly passed away last Sunday, 24th March Many will have known her here and in her Village of Northiam. A Memorial Service for Sylvia will take place at 11.30 am on Friday 26th April at St Mary’s Church, Church Lane, Northiam TN31 6NN, following a natural burial family service at Tenterden Woodland Burial Cemetary. Please pray for these wonderful ladies and the upset families that they leave behind.

Despite what is stated in the Church Magazine: there will be a Lunch club on Tuesday 23 April so organizers say please contact Christina on 07393863187 to book your lunch.

Some Years ago: St George’s Brede had a youth group called ‘The Dragons’ The leaders Maureen Distin, Margaret law, Peter Spencer and myself took the young people to Summer Camp. Recently we have been de-cluttering our loft and finding many lost treasurers as well as recyclable bits and a lot of rubbish. I found a little verse made up by one of the children at camp. It is as important today as it was in 1990. I have changed three words. ‘THIS IS A MUST’ If dropping your litter is so much fun, your bit for the environment must be done. We don’t want a Village that looks so grim, so find a sack and put it in. Or keep a bag in the car for coffee cups and waste food cartons, cigarette boxes etc. The more people dump the more the council tax will go up as people will call Rother District Council to clean up. Rubbish is also more unsightly when all the Spring flowers and vegetation bursts into life.

Friday 5 April: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 10am to midday. The market has many stalls with jewelry, knitted garments and toys, Chocolate treats and body lotions and potions. Other traders have cakes, bread, apple juice, fruit and vegetables, Fish meat and dairy products a very good mix for you to be able to do your weekly or top up shop. It is also a good place to catch up with friends and many do just that. Why not join them in Brede Village Hall.

In the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business at 10am-11.30am.

Soup and Scrabble,12 noon in Udimore Community Hall. Tickets are £5 to include soup and bread a one hour game of scrabble followed by tea and biscuits. I am reliably informed no experience is needed. Tickets are limited so please contact Liz Turgoose01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122as soon as possible. All proceeds go to The Four Charities Group for their four projects.

Brede Short Mat bowlers meet at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 6 April: Battle Choral present Handel’s Messiah at St Mary’s Church Battle at 7.30pm Tickets are £15 they are available from Raggs Boutique, or The Crafty Norman in High Street Battle, Holden & Co Solicitors Robertson Street Hastings or 01424 722422 for credit/debit card bookings. Tickets are also available at the door.

Sunday 7 April: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Trinity Methodist Church service is at 10.30am. Mrs Dawn Novis is taking the service. The Reverent Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

At St George’s Church, a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 8 April: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504. Followed by WEA Gardening club at 11.30am contact Jackie 01424 815292 (Term Time only)

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers.

Fitness Class with Jodie at 6.30pm – 8.30pm (Term Time only) in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jodie email jpcreaser38@gmail.com

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 9 April: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige on 0781 1339626 The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 0798 0171877 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Pilates is at 6.45pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Dog Relaxation Clases 6pm – 7pm in Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga is with Jodie at 7.30pm

Wednesday 10 April: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

It is Brede Women’s Institute 92nd Birthday Party and they are being entertaind by the Land army Girls at 2pm in Brede Village Hall. The tea is being provided by members and there is no doubt it will be sumptuous.

Dog Training is in Brede Village hall from 4.30pm – 9.30pm (The Trainer must be dog tired by the end of the session)

The Lent course continues with ‘Family and Relationships’ in the Rectory in Brede at 7.,30pm.

Thursday 11 April: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

There is a book swap in the Methodist Church Library from 9am – 11.30am If you do not have a book to take then you might like to leave a donation if you happen to chose a new book.

Pilates with Susan is in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm

Friday 12 April: The Lent Lunch will be held in the Rectory at 12.30pm. There is no charge but if you would like to leave a donation it will gladly be received. I must say, I thoroughly enjoyed the last one.

Wednesday 17 April: Hastings and Rother Participation Group have organized an event ‘Avoiding Frailty in Older Age’ in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Dr Elna Mucci will present the ‘The Common Sense Advisor’ she is an award winning Consultant at the Conquest and Spire Hospitals. Doors open at 6pm the Presentation is from 6.30pm – 8pm Entry is free and refreshments will be available.

