Sad News: another member of our community passed away. June Dengate and her family moved into Broad Oak the same year as my family which was over 50 years ago. June’s Cremation is on Monday 15 April at 11.45am. Please add the grieving family to your prayers.

Brede Players AGM: 25th April 7pm in the small Hall of Brede Village Hall.

Drama Summer School: for the Youth of the Community commencing 19 August for 1 Week. Contact Verity Page if you are interested email: vpage_09hotmail.com

Brede Scouts: would like to give a MASSIVE thanks to the leaders, committee members, parents and friends who all helped at our volunteer weekend.We were able to paint the outside and inside of the hall, clear and tidy the grounds and assemble racking for the new building, special thanks to Matt from Westfield trees who spent Saturday morning cutting back our huge trees at the side of the hall. For all enquiries regarding hall hire or joining Beavers, Cubs or Scouts or helping as an adult please contact Colin Ward on 07980171877.

Despite what is stated in the Church Magazine: there will be a Lunch club on Tuesday 23 April so organizers say please contact Christina on 07393863187 to book your lunch.

Friday 12 April: Brede Farmers Market is from 10am – 10am to midday. The French man was there last week, so maybe the Benenden shrub man will be there this week now the weather is warming up a bit. Please support our local traders in Brede Village Hall.

In the Market Car park Lloyds Bank will have its bus ready to do business at 10am-11.30am.

The Lent Lunch will be held in the Rectory at 12.30pm.There is no charge but if you would like to leave a donation it will gladly be received. I thoroughly enjoyed the last one. Anyone in the parish is welcome to attend.

Brede Short Mat bowlers meet at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Palm Sunday 14 April: The Church Services in the Parish are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

The Trinity Methodist Church service is at 10.30am. Mrs Gillian Lambourne is taking the service. The Reverent Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

In St George’s Church a sung Family Eucharist will be held at 9.30am. Starting in the Church Room where crosses will be handed out to take into the continuing service in the Church. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week is in the Church Parish magazine.

Monday 15 April: Another week of School Holidays so there will be no gardening club, Brownies, Beavers or Cubs or Scouts.

Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall and she can be contacted on 07858 518504.

Fitness Class with Jodie at 6.30pm – 8.30pm in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Jodie email jpcreaser38@gmail.com

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 16 April: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Dog Relaxation Clases 6pm – 7pm in Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga is with Jodie at 7.30pm

Wednesday 17 April: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Jodie has a yoga class in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Brede Friendly Circle will be visiting Lime Tree café today for their morning coffee at 10.30am Please contact me, as above if you would like to join them.

Dog Training is in Brede Village hall from 4.30pm – 9.30pm

The Lent course continues in the Rectory, Brede at 7.30

Hastings and Rother Participation Group have organized an event ‘Avoiding Frailty in Older Age’ in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Dr Elna Mucci will present the ‘The Common Sense Advisor’ she is an award winning Consultant at the Conquest and Spire Hospitals. Doors open at 6pm the Presentation is from 6.30pm – 8pm Entry is free and refreshments will be available

Maundy Thursday 18 April: Pilates at 9.15 am followed by Adult Ballet at 11.15am then Yoga with Jodie at 6.30pm all in Udimore Community Hall.

Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

There is a book swap in the Methodist Church Library from 9am – 11.30am If you do not have a book to take then you might like to leave a donation if you happen to chose a new book.

Pilates with Susan is in Brede Village Hall at 6.30pm

Brede & Udimore Church Services for the Easter Triduum 7pm Evening Eucharist Followed by Watch at the Altar of repose until midnight.

Good Friday 19 April: The watch continues from 9am. Then at 10.00am Stations of the Cross at St George’s Brede. 12 noon Prayers and Meditation in St Mary’s Udimore In St George’s at 3pm Celebration of the Lords Passion, Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion.

Holy Saturday 20 April: The Easter Vigil. 8pm The Service of Light, Renewal of Baptismal Promises and Sung Eucharist in St George’s Brede.

Easter Sunday 21 April: 9.30am Eucharist in St Georges, 11.15am Family Eucharist at St Mary’s Udimore. 6pm Evening prayer followed by Parish intercessions in St Georges.

Friday 19 April Brede Farmers Market will still take place from 10am – 12noon and as far as I am aware short mat bowls will also be taking place at 7.30pm both in Brede Village Hall. May I wish all the readers of this column a Very Happy Easter.

Saturday 4th May: There will be a Jumble Sale in the Trinity Methodist Church, Broad Oak from 2 – 4pm. Donations of jumble will be received on Friday 3rdbetween 3 and 5 pm and the Saturday morning between 10 and 12. Please support them if you are able.

Saturday 18 May: ‘Musical Concert’ organized by the Friends of St George. Duncan, Gary and Friends will be entertaining in St George’s Church at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Marion Firman 01424 751165 The ticket price will include a buffet.

Please let me know in good time: if there is anything you would like put in the column.