Thank you: I would like to thank everyone who has been in touch to say how pleased they are to see me writing here again. It is always good to get feedback from readers but this is really special and has given me a much needed boost. Thank you very much.

Apologies: Last Saturday the Burwash Guides and Brownies were to have held a jumble sale. Because of the snow it was decided to postpone it. It is always a tough decision whether to do this but for safety and because of the likelyhood of not enough venturing out, it was agreed the best decision. They would like to apologise to anyone who didn’t hear this and turned up anyway.

Music: Tonight is music night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. This is a great event when local talented singers and musicians have pleasure of entertaining you. This is on from 8pm, the licenced bar will be open. Makes a great evening to enjoy with friends and family.

Bluff?: Tomorrow evening the Burwash Common and Weald residents association are holding one of their popular Call My Bluff events. It shows how much it is enjoyed as tickets are sold out. Good luck to the panel I am sure it will be another resounding success.

Quiz: I know that there are quite a few people in Burwash who are great supporters of Demelza children’s hospice care. You can again help by getting a team for the fun quiz evening tomorrow at the Heathfield community centre at 7.30pm. Teams of 6 at £7 a head to include supper are invited to enter. Call Sandy or Nicky Milton 01435 887723 to book a table.

Bingo: We are looking forward to seeing all our loyal supporters at another fun prize bingo afternoon on Sunday. This is being held at the Burwash village hall at 2.30pm, the doors will open at 2p. Entry is free with bingo books costing £1 for a chance to win 24 prizes. Flyers and a raffle are also available. There will be lots of lovely prizes including Easter eggs & Easter cakes. Wines, chocolates biscuits etc. For more details please call Mary 0435 882107 or to donate a prize see Davina or Callum Swaine

Coffee: The Burwash Ladies group are holding a coffee morning on Wednesday at Gideon house in Burwash High Street from 10am to 12 noon. There will be a delicious home made cake stall and raffle. You are all welcome to go along.

Pamper: On Wednesday evening the Burwash ParentTeacher & Friends association are holding a pamper evening in the Burwash village hall from 6pm. Tickets are £4 includes a glass of bubbly. There will be a good variety of pamper ideas for the ladies to enjoy and make them feel good. All treatments on the night are £10 or less. To get a ticket email burwashpta@gmail.com sounds like a fun evening.