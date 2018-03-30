Sympathy: So many of us grew up knowing Geoff Jarvis as our local butcher. He was one of life’s gentlemen, always seemed to have a smile on his face. He was so much a part of Burwash life. As a long standing member of the playing field committee he helped with raising the funds to enable the village to buy the field for the village. He and his lovely wife Eileen were some of those who helped to get the Burwash short mat bowls club get started, playing for many years before retiring because of health problems. Geoff was in his nineties when he died and he will leave a big whole in many lives. His funeral was held last Monday. We send love and sympathy to all his family and friends

Bingo: What a lovely afternoon we all had at the charity prize bingo session last Sunday. So many lovely people came along to try winning some of the great prizes that had been so generously given. The new bingo Machine is fantastic and so quiet after the noisy beast we had before. I am very grateful to all those who helped on the day, Colin Swaine & Barry Taylor for putting out the tables and chairs. Shirley Pope for helping with the refreshments. Marjorie Axell and Gill Saunders for help selling tickets and not least young Matthew Welch who did so many jobs throughout the afternoon and was a great help. Also everyone who helped clear up at the end, thank you. But we did miss young Callum and his mum Davina Swaine. This bingo was held at Callum’s request but unfortunately he was recovering from an appendix operation and unable to join us. He was so disappointed. But I am pleased to say after expenses we raised £305 for his charity Raystede animal centre in Ringmer. Get well soon Callum.

Walk: The April walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning at 9am. This is a lovely time of year to enjoy the Burwash countryside and help keep the public footpaths in good repair. The walks are done at a gentle pace with friendly chatter to help you along the way. Iron Jenner will be you guide and would love for you to join him. You just need to be at the Bear car park ready to leave at 9am. Call Jon on 01435 882045 for further details.

Whist: The next monthly whist drive will be hell on Thursday evening in the Burwash village hall. The fun begins at 7pm with 20 hands of cards and light refreshments for just £4 per person. There will also be a raffle. We are great bunch of players of differing abilities and would love to welcome you. Prizes are given to the highest scoring man and lady, the second highest and the lowest. You don’t need a partner and parking is available in the Catholic Church car park opposite the hall. For more details call Shirley Viney 01435 882497 or just come along. All proceeds go to the hall maintainance funds.

Flower show: The Burwash Horticultural society are holding the annual Spring show next Saturday 7April in the Swan Meadow Pavilion. You are all very welcome to put in exhibits from your gardens. You can pick up a schedule from The Flower House in the high street. There is also a section for the floral artists among you. Pick up a schedule and see what it offers for your particular talent, your entry form and fee should be returned to The Flower House by mid day on Thursday. More details about how to exhibit and visitors to the show next Friday.

Bus: I am pleased to report that Compass will be running the buses that go through the villages. The new time table will begin next week. Visit the website to find out the new times and destinations. There is also a bus that visits Battle every Friday. If you are. Pensioner this is free, but donations are welcome. It leaves the village at 1055am and returns about 1.40pm.it stops at both ends of Battle so you have a good range for shopping or just a time out. If this bus isn’t used we could lose it.

Congratulations:- wow, what an achievement. Eileen and Ted Craddock celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week. They were married in St Bartholomew’s Church on Easter Saturday in 1948. I must admit to being very proud of them as they are my parents. Dad had his 95th birthday in January and mum will 90 in September. They have six children, 12 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren 8 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. Despite them both having health issues they are still bright and cheerful, my dad loves his crosswords. Happy anniversary to you both.

Easter: I would just like to wish you all a very happy Easter. It has been really heartening to hear how many of you have missed my column over the last few months. If I had realised this it might have given me the push to get back into it earlier. Keep your reports coming via email or phone, I will always try to get it in to print Happy Easter everyone.