Bateman’s: Today you can join the Bluebell and wildflower walk at Bateman’s from 10.30am to 12 noon. Entry is £6. Enjoy the beauty of the Spring in Kipling’s Sussex. The Dudwell Valley is such an abundance of flora and fauna at this time of year. Call 01435 882302 to find out more.

Love Burwash: Once again the wonderful people of Burwash will be out around our three villages giving them a spring clean. Volunteers will be washing the road signs, clearing back verges etc, picking up litter and generally making the villages look neat and tidy. If you have an hour or so to spare and can give it to help they would be pleased to have you on board. Meet at the Bear car park at 10am and please take along hi-visibility jackets if you have them, and maybe secateurs. For more info and to offer help call Natalie on 07808 011967 or visit www.burwash.org for further information.

Gardens: You are invited to visit four of Burwash’s hidden gardens tomorrow afternoon. From 2pm to 5pm. The owners of Bowzell, Bramdean, Farley House and Mandalay have kindly agreed to do this for the Open Garden Scheme. Combined entry is £4 with refreshments available at Swan Meadow Pavilion Ham Lane in aid of Family Support Network. With wheelchair accessibility and free entry for children. Go to the website ngs.org.uk for more details.

Photographs: This weekend St Philip’s Photographic competition reaches it’s finale. All the photographs are of local places and people and include landscape and animals too. The exhibition is in St Philip’s Church Burwash Common from 10am to 3pm both tomorrow and Sunday. We all know there are some exceedingly talented people in our villages so it promises to be a great competition. Good luck to all who have entered photos.

Bowls: On Sunday, the club will enjoy the final event of the season when they get together to play for their Memorial cup. Several ex-members will join them for a fun days bowling. This is a round robin of games played in memory of those who are no longer with us, many of them were instrumental in helping to get the club up and running. The club will be 27 on Sunday, I wonder how many of them thought the club would last so long. If you fancy this game and want to see how it is played, come along on Sunday, we are always happy to see prospective new members. Refreshments will be available all day. Good luck to all those who have entered.

Stroll: The next monthly walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning. The countryside is really waking up as the trees and hedgerows green up so it is the perfect time to take a wander around these lovely villages of ours. Iron Jenner will be happy to have your company as he leads the way over the public footpaths of the area. They will leave the Bear Car Park at 9am and return in time for lunch. Do go along a join the happy band of strollers, you will be given a warm welcome.

Demelza: For those of you who support Demelza children’s hospice, there is to be a fun bridge afternoon on Wednesday at Punnetts Town village hall. Players of all abilities are welcome to go along and join in the fun. Entry is £10 and includes afternoon tea. To book a place please call Anne Grey 01435 882442 or Susanna Price 01435 868551.

Whist: If you enjoy playing cards then Thursday evening is the night for you. Don’t have a partner, no problem. The next monthly whist evening will be held in the Burwash village hall from 7pm. They are always a lot of fun and are for players of all abilities with the emphasis on fun. It is just £4 for twenty hands of cards and light refreshments. A raffle is also run. These are great evenings where new friendships are made with people from around the area, Hailsham, Sandhurst, Robertsbridge and Hurst Green being some of the places they visit us from. We usually finish by 10pm. We look forward to welcoming you. Call Shirley Viney 01435 882497 for more information.