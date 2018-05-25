Party: well done to all those who put together the party in the park last Saturday, to help celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan. The weather was just perfect and the resulting attendance all had a brilliant time. You did so well in such a short time to get this up and happening. Everyone I have spoken to who came said how much fun it was.

Show: Tomorrow Saturday is The Heathfield agricultural show. This is great day out for the whole family with businesses from villages around the local area having stalls and showing their wares and animals. It is held in the field at Broad Oak, TN21 area. Gates open from 8.00am until 5.15pm. Lots to see and do.

Dog show: An Open Day and dog show is planned for Monday at the Free Rein Horse Rescue centre, The Glebe, Etchingham Road, Burwash. TN19 7BG. Great fun for all the family, with pony rides, raffle, dog show, tasty food and drink, live music and much more. Admission is from11am to 3pm, £3 for adults, children free.

Bateman’s: with it being half term this week why not take the children to Bateman’s so that they can take part in the Just so trail to win a prize. The trail has to be completed and is based on the Classic Kipling’s Just So stories. Entry is £2.50. The trail starts today until 17 June.

Workshop: A special photo album workshop will be held at the Internet Cafe in the Bear Car Park on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pmDiary. Run by PeterCastle he will help you illuminate red eye, and how not to have the tree growing in the brides head etc.if you have a particular problem he will help you but you need to call in at the Internet cafe today or Monday and register and tell Peter what you would like to know. The cost is £2 per person and includes tea.

Diary dates for June: Saturday 9 June, Burwash village hall committee are holding a Table Top Sale at Mount house in the high street from 10am to 4pm. Tables are £8 and should be booked in advance by calling Shirley Viney 01435 882497. They will also have their main raffle that day.

On Thursday and Friday 14 & 15 June you are invited to visit the gardens of Lorna and Yuti Chernerovsky at Elphicks in Spring Lane as part of the Open Garden Scheme, Refreshments will be available.

On Sunday 24 June there will be another charity prize bingo afternoon at Burwash Village hall from 2.30pm. This one is being held for Nina Davis who is also doing the race for life and wanted to raise more than sponsorship will bring in. So all the proceeds will go to Cancer Research. Any prize donations gratefully accepted. Call Mary Taylor on 011435 882107.