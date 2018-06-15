Apologies: Once again I have to give my apologies for missing copy for the last two weeks. It has been quite a roller coaster of year so far, with my shoulder and arm, my dad passing and then an eye operation, not just for me but my hubby too. The up side was a lovely if somewhat shorter visit than normal from my lovely Canadian cousin and one of her sisters. And by the time you read this I will be returning from a much needed break. So I am really sorry if I have missed an event that you would have shared. I hope it didn’t spoil things for you and you had a good result.

Seagulls Over Burwash: The AGM of Seagulls over Burwash is being held on Tuesday evening at The Bear from 7pm. All members are invited and should book their place for catering purposes. Non members are welcome and should book by calling Tesky O’Neal on 01435 884344 or email tesbar80@btinternet.com The meeting will be joined by Paul Barber CEO of Brighton and Hove Albion for a question and answer on our first season in the premier league. It promises to be an interesting evening.

Table top sale: Last Saturday the Burwash village hall committee hosted a very enjoyable table top sale, kindly held in the beautiful gardens of Lynda and Richard Maude-Roxby. At this event the hall held their annual raffle too which saw prizes of £100, £50, £30 being won. The event was well supported and after expenses it is hoped to have raised about £700 for the hall maintenance funds. Thank you to everyone who supported.

Open Gardens: Yesterday and today, the beautiful gardens at Elphicks in Spring Lane are being opened for the public. Lorna and Yuti Chernerovsky would be delighted to welcome you to see the diverse areas in there garden and woodland. Home made refreshments will be available, thanks to the committee of the village hall. Entry is from 2pm. Please be aware the garden slopes and is on several levels. Ideal for just sitting and enjoying the views with a nice cup of tea.

Flower show: The Burwash and district horticultural society are holding their annual Rose, Sweet Pea and Delphinium show tomorrow in the Pavilion at The Swan Meadow playing field. With art , craft and a junior section. The exhibits will be stage in the morning after which the judging will take place. You are invited to go along after lunch from 2.15pm to 4pm. Admittance is free but there will be a raffle and refreshments on sale. Good luck to all those with exhibits.

Coffee morning: You are invited to go along and enjoy a morning in a summer garden, for Alzheimer’s research UK on Wednesday, from 9am to 2.30pm. Enjoy the gardens and have a coffee & cake and peruse thegorgeous selection of summer stalls. All at Bonnetts Barn, Perryman’s Farm, Fontridge Lane Burwash. TN19 7DN. Tel 01435883187

Workshop: The Burwash Flower Arrangement club are holding another of There popular workshops. It is being held in the Burwash village hall on Wednesday from 10am. If you would like to attend it will be £10 and called An imposed class it will be led by Ruth Austin. To find out more or to book a place call Maureen Jenner now on 01435 882045.

Batemans: There are just three more days to join in the Just So trail at Bateman’s, the home of the author of The Just So stories, Rudyard Kipling. Entry to the trail is £2.50 and if the trail is completed there are prizes. The trail fun ends on Sunday at 4pm. Alternatively you might enjoy their Sussex Weekend. There will be lots of activities for the family to enjoy as they see and hear about all thing Sussex. There are separate charges for the activities and it is on both tomorrow and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Events: Other events you might like to make notes of for the next few weeks are Hidden Gardens on Saturday 23, Charity Bingo on Sunday 24, meeting for the community fund on 28, Hearing resource van in the Bear car park on 28. I will give details next week.