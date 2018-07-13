Bingo: I thought I would update for those that came to our last bingo in support of Nina and her Race For Life for Cancer Research a couple of weeks ago. Nina Davis and her fellow runners did their muddy race last Sunday. Despite the extremely hot weather she and her three friends were able to complete the 5k race. She looked really filthy when she was done but she was smiling. Well done to Nina and all those who took part. Nina made £275 in sponsorship along with the £330 from the bingo. Congratulations Nina a great effort Altogether they hope to send in just over £1,000. Great result.

Quiz: Tonight is quiz night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. These monthly fun general knowledge quizzes are just that fun. Teams of six are invited to join them. Entry is £2 per person, sausage supper is available and money prizes for the winners. To book a table or to find out more call. Karol Richardson on 01435 883318

Bateman’s: Bateman’, the home of author Rudyard Kipling certainly come up with some great ideas for us to enjoy the house and gardens for young and old alike. This weekend is no exception. They are holding a Paint the Garden workshop on Sunday from 11am until 4pm. Led by local artist John Wiltshire the workshop will focus on the garden in all its glory. It costs £45 to join in with paper, brushes and paints provided and includes a light lunch. Call 01435 882302 for more details and to book a place.

NSY: On Thursday afternoon the members of the Burwash Not So Young club will have their July meeting. They will meet at the Burwash Village Hall for 2.15pm and will be royally entertained by our own One Man Theatre, Brian Barnes OBE. Brian has entertained thousands of people all around the world and is surely the cleverest, funniest man I have had the privilege to see. The meeting will end with tea and cake. If you are over 60 and would like to join this lively group of our seniors, why not go along. New to the area? Want to make new friends then you will definitely get a very warm welcome with this club.

Theatre: The Rude Mechanical Theatre company are to visit Burwash again. They will be at the Swan Meadow playing fields next Friday evening, 20 July, performing outdoors from 7.30pm, Oberon’s Cure an hilarious and romantic prequel to A Midsummer nights dream. You will need to take along you own seating, a blanket or a low backed chair. Picnics and warm clothing would be ideal to make for a great evening especially if you go with friends. This is the 20th year of the company touring round the villages of East Sussex and beyond. They are such clever entertainers, colourful costumes brash makeup and awesome how they remember the lines of so many different characters. Tickets are £17 with concessions. They are available from Londis in Burwash high street, call 01323 501260 or on at www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk

Flower Show: On Saturday 28 July, the Burwash and district Horticultural society will be holding the annual Summer show. It will take place in the pavilion at Swan Meadow playing field Burwash. Schedules are available from the Flower House in Burwash with entry form inside. The entry form should be returned by mid-day on Thursday 26. With entry fee. As well as the flower and vegetable sections there are also a floral art, cookery, photographic classes and children’s classes. More details next week.