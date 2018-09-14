Apology: I am really sorry that my article didn’t appear last weekend. I di it all on Monday morning and sent it off to the editors, but unfortunately it got lost in cyberspace and didn’t appear in their in boxes until Thursday afternoon when the paper had already gone to print. I sincerely hope that your events went off ok and you had a good turnout. I hope this weeks arrives in good time.

Quiz: Tonight is quiz night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. These monthly general knowledge quizzes are always great fun. Teams of six players are welcome to enter at #2 per person. Money is returned as prizes. The licensed bar will be open and sausages available for supper. To book a team in call Karol Richardson on 01435 883318.

Battle of Britain: There will be a service of thanksgiving on Sunday afternoon in St Philip’s Church in Burwash Common at 3pm. A Commemoration service at the war memorial with a thanksgiving for 100 years of The Royal Air Force. This will be followed by an exhibition of Battle of Britain and RAF memorabilia, from the collections of local aviation societies and individuals. This will be held in the Pavilion.

Outing: On Monday, the members of the Burwash Flower Arrangement club will have their outing to Leeds Castle, which will include their Flower Festival. There maybe spaces still available for you to join them. To find out please call Jean Plummer on 01435 883483

The group are also organizing another workshop, on Wednesday 17 October from 10am. This will led by Mrs Phyllis Stevens, a Chelsea bronze medalist and member of the club. You may still be able to join this by calling Claudette Neville 01435 883043.

Diabetes: Are you at risk of Type 2 diabetes? Why not go along to the Burwash Common Pavilion at 7.30pm on Tuesday to find out if you are and what you can do about it or even to prevent it. Dr Thomas from the Fairfield surgery and a speaker from Diabetes UK will advise on how to avoid and manage the condition. Organized by The Patient Participation group from Fairfield Surgery. You are all welcome to go along.

Meeting: The next meeting of the Burwash Common and Weald Residents Association will take place on Wednesday evening in the Burwash Common Pavilion, from 7.30pm. If you are a resident of either Burwash Common or Burwash Weald go along and get involved, you don’t have to be a member to go to the meetings. Help to keep the villages as you would wish them, join in the fund raisers, the next one being the ever popular Vegas Night on Saturday 14 October.