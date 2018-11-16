Soup lunch: A big thank you to everyone who attended the soup lunch last week. It was the best one yet. With over fifty people sitting down to enjoy the seven varieties of freshly made soups and eight delicious puddings the atmosphere was terrific. Grateful thanks to those who helped especially Wendy Woolgar, Lorraine Tester, Trudi Lavender Russell and Jilly Wingfield who worked so hard with me in the kitchen. The result was a fantastic £455.08 for the fund for new windows for the front elevation at the village hall.

Remembrance: Our three villages worked really hard to make sure that the weekend of remembrance was as special as the men and women we were remembering. The knitted and ceramic poppies looked amazing. Knitted ones were strung through the trees with the Christmas lights, around the church wall and over the Lynch gate. The ceramic poppies were standing erect at both our churches, one for every name on our war memorials. Even though the weather did its best to spoil the proceedings, the parades at both St Bartholomew’s and St Philip’s ended with very moving services to our dead by the memorials. Once again the people of our villages came together, young and old. Lest we forget.

Commemorative: On Sunday evening Sarah Walker will be hosting a WW1 commemorative evening in St Bartholomew’s church. The evening will consist of recitals and songs and hopefully memorabilia of the war years. If you have any photos, diaries cap badges etc from then and would willing to loan them to Sarah give her a call on 01435 408964. The evening will begin at 4 pm. The united worship will follow at 6.30pm and this will be followed by refreshments.

Christmas in Burwash: Thoughts now turn to the Christmas festivities held in Burwash through December. Preparations are being made for the village festive evening on Wednesday 5, with stalls in the pubs, Santa in his grotto at Cheriton, barbecue at the butchers and so much more. The Christmas tree festival in the church will be held on the weekend of 7-9 December in St Bartholomew’s. The charity bingo afternoon will be on Sunday 9. The seniors Get Together lunch is being held on 12. Let Steve Mintram know if you are over 60 and wish to be added to the guest list, 01435 882444. The Brownies will also be doing their annual Christmas card delivery service and the boxes will be out through December. More details about these nearer their date.

Christmas Day lunch: Plans are well under way for the Christmas Day lunch for those who would otherwise spend it alone. Christmas Day needs to be different from how you spend your days the rest of the year and for some they don’t have family who can visit or they are doing their own thing. At the village hall you will have a delicious three course lunch with friendly people in a festive atmosphere. If you know someone who will be on their own tell them about us, they will be made very welcome. To find out more and to book a place please call Mary Taylor 01435 882107.