Quiet weekend: After the busy couple of weeks that our three villages have had, having been very involved with commemoration of 100 years since the end of the WW1, this weekend is a quiet one. Time to reflect on the different services and commemorative events we have held, all the poppy making and hanging, and time to recharge our energy levels ready for the Christmas events planned. Some time over the weekend we hope to decorate the village hall in readiness for the Christmas bazaars etc. but that is all that seems to be happening. Well done to all those involved in the commemorative events especially Sarah Walker for the exhibition in the church last weekend. It looked awesome.

Meeting: On Monday evening the Burwash Branch of The Royal British Legion will be holding their AGM meeting in The Rose & Crown from 8pm. You are all very welcome to go along and hear about the work that the Legion do locally and nationally. The poppy appeal money will have been counted and you will hear how much we raised for the appeal. You do not have to have been a member of the armed forces to belong to the Legion, just an interest in their work. Call Fred Marshall on 01453 884298 for more information

Christmas Bazaar - Next Friday 30 November, the parents, teachers and children of St Bartholomew’s Primary school are holding their Christmas bazaar, and would be delighted to se you their. It is being held in the school and St Bartholomew’s from 3.30 until 5.30pm. Entry is free but you can browse the stalls, have your nails done and hair braided, buy a book or two, or some Christmas cards. There will be tea and cakes and a barbecue. Santa will be in his grotto and there will be games to play.

Bowls: The members of the Burwash Short Mat Bowls club are continuing their matches in The Wealden league division one. Over the last few weeks they have enjoyed some success with a 3-1 win away to Horam and a 2-2 draw away to Frant. Meanwhile they are also continuing with their mixed drawn pairs tournament, play round robing against each other. The matches are giving up some surprises but they are all great fun. We are always happy to welcome new members to join us so if you would like to play this skilful game come along one Monday evening or call Mary Taylor 01435 882107 to find out more.