Bazaar: Last Friday, the Burwash PTFA held their annual Christmas bazaar at the village primary school. They had an amazing array of stalls, thing to do, try, and buy. The event also had stalls and refreshments in St Bartholomew’s Church. They would like to say a big thank you to everyone who went along, helping them raise a fantastic £1,500. Well done everyone who helped to make this such a successful event.

Congratulations: A huge congratulations to local runner Laura Carver. Laura who trained to become a personal trainer while raising her two children, took up marathon running several years ago raising money for St Peter & St James hospice. She decided that her aim was to run 100 marathons before she reaches the age of 40. Last Sunday, in the wind and rain and very muddy conditions Laura achieved the half way point. She has an amazing out look on life and her dedication to running is inspiring. Congratulations Laura on reaching the half way point and good luck on running the the last 50.

Festival: The St Bartholomew’s Christmas tree festival begins tonight with a preview from 7pm to 8.30pm. Entrance is £5 at the door and includes mulled wine and mince pies. Tomorrow you can visit the festival from 10am to 4pm, and on Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Entry is free but there will be a raffle and refreshments. This is always a great event with so much imagination going into the decorating of the trees. No two looking the same and all done by different clubs and societies in the village. The festival will close on Sunday with an informal singing of carols.

Bingo: The Christmas charity prizes bingo will take place on Sunday at the Burwash village hall, from 3.40pm. The doors will open at 3pm. Please note the new time. These bingos are great fun and raise a lot of money for different charities. This one is being held to help pay for the Christmas Day lunch for those who would otherwise be on their own. We have some great festive prizes from Christmas and Dundee cakes, hampers, large cuddly toy, chocolates and biscuits, wines, and more. Home made cakes for refreshments too. There will also be a raffle. Entry is free with main game books at £1 for 12 games and 24 chances to win. There are flyers too. This is a fun afternoon the whole family can enjoy so why not come along. Any prize donations are always gratefully accepted. Call Mary on 01435 882107.

Bowls: Last week the members of the Short Mat Bowls club had a league match at home to Broad Oak. They had some very close matches but were able to hang on to win 4-0 giving Burwash 8 valuable league points. This put them into 2nd place in the league table. Meanwhile the club is enjoying their Monday evening roll ups and have just played their ladies singles tournament, which was great fun. If you are interested in playing this great sport the members would be delighted to welcome you. Come along on a Monday evening or call Mary Taylor 01435 882107 for more information.