Apologies: I am really sorry I missed last weeks edition. Illness got the better of me and had to succumb to my bed. I am sorry if you had an event that should have been covered. I hope that it went well and was well attended.

Bingo: Two weeks ago we had our Christmas bingo. This turned out to be a really hectic, enjoyable afternoon, with lots of new faces among our regular players. We were delighted with the amount of amazing prizes we were given including hampers, crackers chocolates wines and more. The homemade Christmas and Dundee cakes were eagerly fought for, lots of Christmas items too. Grateful thanks go to my sister Rose Davis and her daughter Nina, my lovely friend Davina Swaine and her son Callum and lovely Charlie Wilson and his friend for their help setting up and everyone who helped to pack away. Thank you to all those who joined us for the afternoon and helped us to raise £409 towards the Christmas Day lunch.

Festival: That same weekend St Bartholomew’s church held their annual Christmas tree festival. Wow, what an awesome sight. The trees were so beautifully decorated all different but so clever. Visitors were certainly give a visual treat. With refreshments to help you wile the time wondering round it was a very relaxed atmosphere. Congratulations to all those who helped organise this fabulous event and the talented members of the local groups and clubs who decorated the trees.

Get together: once again a small group of volunteers works really hard to give over a hundred senior members of our three villages a fabulous festive Christmas lunch. After raising funds throughout the year, they helped prepare, serve and clear up the meal which was held at The Bear, thanks to Kevin Parker and his fabulous staff. The three course meal was delicious and hot, the wine flowed freely and the raffle had so many prizes it took ages to draw it. Well done to all the volunteers and fund raisers. We always have a fabulous time.

Bowls: The Burwash short mat bowls club have played two more matches in the Wealden league, division one. They went away to Crowhurst where they had a really tough time and only managed one draw and losing the other three games. They then played at home to Five Ashes when they were able to win three and lose one, thus picking up 7 league points in the two matches. Their next match is at home to Plumpton on 10 January. The club ended the year with another great lunch at the Bear, thanks to Kevin Parker and his staff. This is always a great day and this year we were delighted to celebrate long standing member Mary Chadburn’s 90th birthday, which is on Boxing Day. Mary was given a beautiful Christmas arrangement, card and cake. She was quite overwhelmed by this unexpected special do. We hope she has a great birthday. The club will resume on Monday 7 January.

Weight loss: The last session of The Community weight loss challenge ended with a small gathering at the Rose & Crown for supper. The winner of the challenge was Jill Gordon-Williams with Anne Miles in second place. Well done to them both. The next twelve week challenge will start on Tuesday 8 January, a great time to shed those excess pounds gained over Christmas. The group meets at The Etchingham village hall from 6.30pm until 7.30pm and is open to anyone who needs support to lose those pounds. It is £39 for the twelve weeks for which you will receive advice on diet and exercise. The weigh in is in private, but we all enjoy helping each other as we are all there for the same reason. Call Sue Tonkin on 01892 784741 to book a place.

Cards: The Brownies will be our and about today delivering your cards around Burwash for you. The boxes were out at the beginning of December and we are very grateful to Graham Jarvis in the Butchers and Sarah Rix of Chaplins hair salon for allowing us room for them. Please take care if you see the children who will be on foot going from house to house. Wave to them and wish them merry Christmas like we did in the early days.

Services: You are invited to go along to any of the services that will be held in our churches this Christmas. Normal Sunday services will be held, then a family Christmas Eve service at 5pm and midnight communion at 11.30pm on Monday at St Bartholomew’s. On Christmas Day there will be communion at 8am followed by The Burwash Nativity service at 10am. Services for St Philip’s are, on Sunday traditional Lessons and Carols at 6.30pm followed by seasonal refreshments in the Pavilion. On Christmas Eve there is a Crib service at 3pm with a traditional midnight communion at 11.15pm. On Christmas Day there will be a family communion. Services at Christ the King Catholic Church will be on Sunday at 9.am and again on Christmas morning at 9am.

Christmas Day lunch: Preparations are well underway for our annual Christmas Day lunch for those who would otherwise be on the their own. We have a great gang of volunteers who have offered to give their time to making sure that everyone has the best time. The three course lunch with extras is freshly cooked and served by a great team. If you are not expecting visitors or going to family or friends but will see yourselves sitting by the fire wondering what the fuss is about, then please do come and join us. You will be given a warm welcome and go home with a full tummy and friendships made. It is held in Burwash village hall from 12.30 for 1 pm, parking is available free, in the Catholic Church opposite the hall. To book place/s please call Mary on 01435 882107. Think it might be too late, don’t worry, we never turn anyone away. And this year I promise not to fall and break anything.

Whist: The next whist evening will be held on January 3 in The Burwash village hall from 7pm. Entry is £4 and includes 20 hands of cards and delicious light refreshments. These are fun evenings, often with some laughter, and are for players of all levels of ability. Prizes are given to the highest, second highest and lowest scoring man and lady. There is also a raffle. Why not come and join us, to find out more call Shirley Viney on 01435 882497. Parking is free, in the Catholic Church opposite the hall.