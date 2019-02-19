Panto: The first three performances of Peter Pan presented by the Burwash Amateur Pantomime Society have been a resounding success. That is the feeling I am getting from the amazing comments from those who were lucky enough to be in the audience. Comments like I haven’t laughed so much in a long time, the fluffs were professionally covered by the talented cast. There was a lot of audience participation from adults and children alike. One comment from a long standing member of the village who has seen most of these pantos over the years was its the best ever. There are three more performances this weekend, tonight at 8pm, and tomorrow at 2.30 & 7.30pm. You may be lucky enough to get tickets, call in at the Internet cafe in the car park this morning from 10am to 1 pm or try the ticket line at www.ticketsource/baps.

Coffee: A bereavement friendship coffee morning is being held on Tuesday at the Old Orchard Cafe from11 to 12. These take place on the third Tuesday every month. There is no agenda just a warm drink and cake with people who are going through the toughness of losing a loved one. It would be good to know you are going but feel free to just turn up. Call Jan Wright 01435 883748.

Coffee: There is to be a coffee morning on Wednesday in aid of the Burwash based Free Rein horse rescue centre charity. It is being held in Robertsbridge village hall from 9.00am until 12.30pm. There will be a raffle with some great prizes including beauty vouchers, a photo shoot and horse riding accessories. The children can be entertained with Sand Art activities while the adults enjoy a coffee with some delicious cakes and catch up with friends. All are welcome to go along and support this great charity.

Flower Club: Burwash and district flower arrangement club will meet on Monday afternoon in the Burwash village hall from 2.15pm. The meeting will be free entry and take the shape of their AGM. At the meeting you will learn the programme for the year including workshops, outings and an open evening in June. You don’t have to become a member to go along to any of their meetings or events, but with membership come financial benefits. To find out more about the club please call their secretary Claudette Neville on 01435 883043.

Bateman’s: There is always something exciting happening at Bateman’s, home of the late Rudyard Kipling, now managed by the National Trust. Starting tomorrow until 3 March their is a guestbook Trail, a family trail of some of the well known guests to have stayed at Bateman’s. The cost is £2.50 per trail. On Tuesday 26 there is to be a Kipling film lecture lunch from 10.30 - 2pm. Guided tour of the house followed by a lecture house and collections manager Gary Enstone. £30 entry includes two course lunch. Per booking is essential call 0344 249 1895.

N.S.Y: The members of the not so young club will meet again on Thursday from 2.15pm in the Burwash village hall. This club for the over sixties enjoy some very interesting talks on such a wide variety of topics. This month, Mr Brian Moses will regale them with tales of The Life of a Wandering Poet. Sounds like it could be a fun afternoon which will end with tea and a raffle. If you are new to the village and want to get involved and to know people this is a great way to get started. To find out more about the N.S.Y club get in touch with Isabel Salmond on 01435 882452.

Soup: Bookings are already coming in for the next one of the popular soup lunches which is being held in the Burwash village hall on 28 February. Entry is £7.50 for as many of the different varieties of soups and desserts as you want. To book a space please call Mary Taylor on 01435 882107. Our small help to raise the £30,000+ needed for the new front windows at the hall.