Kipling: Last Friday morning a good crowd of villagers gathered to witness the unveiling of a beautiful bronze figure of Author and Burwash resident, the late Rudyard Kipling. Although he lived here in the early 1900’s Kipling is today still a big part of our village. His home at Bateman’s is open to the public every day with lots of different events held there too. This beautiful bronze statue is the work of talented Burwash resident Victoria Atkinson. It was commissioned by the Burwash Parish council and is certainly an amazing piece of work. It is situated in the middle of the high street, beside the new flats. Well done Victoria on doing such a wonderful statue and thank you to the Parish council. This is certainly something for Burwash to be proud of.

Panto: once again the Burwash Amateur Pantomime society has give the village three great performances of Peter Pan. The curtain came down on the final show on Saturday evening. All the hard work of the cast, stage hands, seamstresses, lighting crew, make up artists and directors/producers has been well worth it. It was colourful, noisy, exciting with lots of audience participation. The cast was a wide age range of people who did a great job, giving us all a wonderful time, so much laughter, hissing and booing. The songs were brilliant too. Thank you to everyone who had any part to play with this production. It will seem a long wait for the next one.

Soup Lunch: The much awaited Spring soup lunch will take place on Thursday. This twice yearly event is great fun and bookings are coming in, there is still room for you to join us too. The soup lunches are £7.50 per person and for this you can try as many of the delicious home made soups as you like, and most people do, some even try all seven of them, they are served with croutons and french bread. You can also do the same with the desserts, which are naught but nice and different dishes and served with cream or custard. Soft drinks are included but you are welcome to bring your own wine. There will also be a raffle and win a go tombola. To book spaces please call Mary Taylor on 01435 882107. All proceeds will go to the Village Hall replacement window fund which needs to be £30,000 + for new front of building windows.

Bowls: The Burwash short mat bowls club are continuing there games in the Wealden league division one. They have had some success in the past few weeks having a 2-2 draw away to Pevensey and Ringmer Hares, and 4-0 win at home to Chiddingly and Old Heathfield. They remain in second place of the league table. The club continues with its Monday evening roll up when all members enjoy the challenge of trying to beat each other. Some members have also played in county singles, pairs and triples and have won through to finals weekend in April. We also have members who place for one of the three East Sussex county teams. If you would like to try your hand at this great game why not go along one Monday evening or call Mary Taylor 01435 882107 for more information.