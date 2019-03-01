Walk: The next walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning. These monthly walks are lead by Ijon Jenner and enjoyed by those who join him. They meet at the Bear car park at 9.00am, before walking round the beautiful villages and the public footpaths. If you would like to join them they would be pleased to have you especially if you are new to the area. It is a great way to meet new people, find your way around the countryside and learner about the place you live. Call Jon on 01435 882045 if you want to know more. The walks end in time for lunch.

Whist: The next monthly whist drive also takes place this week. These delightful evenings are open to players of all abilities from anywhere around the county. It will be held in the Burwash village hall on Thursday from 7pm. Entry is £4 for twenty hands of cards and light buffet supper. There are prizes for the highest and second highest scoring lady and gent and for the lowest. There is also a raffle. The evening usually ends around 10pm. To find out more call Shirley Viney on 01435 882497 or just come along and join in the fun.

Race Night: The Bear Motel is to host a race evening next Saturday 9 March, at 7.30pm. These events are always good fun with a chance to win. If you fancy sponsoring a horse give them a call. This is being held by the Burwash Football club in aid of their funds and Family Sprit child care centre in Uganda (Burwash CC charity 2019). Get your friends together and make a night of it.

Bingo: There is to be another charity prize bingo afternoon in the Burwash village hall next Sunday 10 March. It is being held to make a dream come true for two young dancers, of dancing on stage in Paris. Abbie Sharpington and Ella Keegan have this wonderful opportunity and we are helping them to finance it. Please come and join us. The doors open at 2pm for eyes down at 2.30pm. This is a fun afternoon for the whole family to enjoy. If anyone would like to donate prizes we would be very grateful, please call Mary Taylor BEM, 01435 882107.

Quiz: There is another of the popular postal quizzes ready for you to have a go at. This one has 100 cryptic questions with the answers all beginning with the letter A. It costs £2 for a copy and should be returned by 1 April. All the proceeds are to be given to the Burwash village hall window fund. To get you copy please send £2 and a stamped addressed envelope to Mary Taylor BEM, 2, Holton Cottages, Spring Lane, Burwash. TN19 7HU.